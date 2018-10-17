Grand Jury: Batavia sex offender indicted on four counts for failing to notify officials of changes of address

Levi Spikes Jr. is indicted for the crime of failure to register a change of address as a sex offender, a Class E felony. It is alleged that between November 2017 and January 2018, Spikes failed to register a change of address with the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 calendar days after moving from 3 Lewis Place in the City of Batavia. In count two, he is accused of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two, that Spikes knew a written instrument -- a NYS Sex Offender Change of Address Form dated May 8, 2018 -- contained false information. The form contained a statement that the defendant had not moved from 3 Lewis Place, Batavia, until May 8, 2018. He then offered the form to public authorities to be filed for official records. In count three, Spikes is accused of the same crime alleged in count two. In count three, he is accused of knowing the same type of form, dated May 11, 2018, also contained the same false information and yet he offered it to public authorities to be filed for official records. In count four, the defendant is accused of another count of failure to register a change of address as a sex offender. It is alleged in count four that he failed to give the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services a change of address within 10 calendar days when he moved from 421 Ellicott St. in the City of Batavia.