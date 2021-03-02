Grand Jury: Duo accused of breaking into Kwik Fill in Le Roy

Jennifer D. Abrams and Tarus O. Fluitt are indicted for third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 16 in the Town of Le Roy that the defendants unlawfully entered the Kwik Fill on West Main Street Road intending to commit a crime. In count two, they are accused of third-degree criminal mischief for alllegedly intentionally damaging the property of another person in an amount exceeding $250 -- the front glass door of the Kwik Fill. In count three, Abrams and Fluitt are accused of fifth-degree conspiracy, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally agreeing to engage in conduct that constituted a felony.

Alex S. Dumbleton is indicted for the crime of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 11 Dumbleton violated an order of protection while at a residence on Pearl Street in the City of Batavia. It is alleged that on that day he acted to intentionally harass, annoy, threaten or alarm a person protected from him by a court order and did this by striking, kicking, shoving or subjecting the victim to physical contact, or threatening to do so. In count two, the defendant is accused of second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that Dumbleton intentionally disobeyed an order of protection issued on April 26 by Batavia City Court. In count three, he is accused of endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly acting that day in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child under age 17. In count four, Dumbleton is accused of fourth-degree attempted criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. It is alleged in count four that the defendant attempted to damage another person's property -- the driver's side door of the victim's vehicle. In count five, Dumbleton is accused of second-degree harassment for allegedly intentionally harassing, annoying or alarming another person by striking, shoving, kicking or otherwise subjecting a person to physical contact.

Cody A. Bush is indicted for the crime of third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. On Feb. 14 in the City of Batavia he accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person. In counts two and three, Bush is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, for allegedly intentionally damaging another person's property -- a bedroom door and a cell phone, respectively. In count four, the defendant is accused of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, for allegedly taking a cell phone from a person. In count five, he is accused of a third count of fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly intentionally damaging an entryway door. In count six, he is accused of first-degree burglary, a Class B violent felony, for entering a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime and then allegedly causing physical injury to a second victim. In count seven, Bush is accused of third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally causing physical injury to the second victim.

Warren D. Post is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on May 24 in the Town of Batavia that Post drove a 2003 Chevrolet on Pearl Street while his license to drive was suspended or revoked by authorities and while he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Post is accused of having been convicted of driving while ability impaired by consumption of alcohol on June 18, 2018 in Town of Coxsackie Court. That conviction forms the basis for the license revocation referred to in count one of the current indictment.

Roy A. Newton is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 30 in the Village of Le Roy that Newton drove a 2009 Hyundai on Main Street while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of DWI, per se, also a Class E felony, for having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Newton is accused of having been convicted of driving while ability impaired by drugs, as a misdemeanor, on Nov. 22, 2017 in Town of Perry Court. The convicted was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.