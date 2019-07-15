Grand Jury: Duo accused of possessing stolen pump shotgun in Town of Le Roy

Craig L. Fien Jr. and Carla L. Catalano are indicted for the crime of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that in late October through early November in the Town of Le Roy that the defendants knowingly possessed stolen property consisting of one or more firearms, rifles or shotguns, in this case a Savage Arms Stevens model 320 pump shotgun. In count two, the duo is accused by the district attorney of fifth-degree conspiracy, a Class A misdemeanor, for intentionally engaging in conduct that constituted a felony.

James M. Mucci is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on April 21 in the Town of Batavia that Mucci drove a 2006 Chevrolet on the Thruway while he was intoxicated and while a child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count two, He is accused of aggravated DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for having a BAC of .08 percent of more at the the time and while a child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count three, Mucci is accused of aggravated DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor, of have a BAC of .18 or more at the time. In count four, he is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly acting in a manner that day likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17.

Sharnice S. Gibson, is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on March 14 in the Town of Alabama that Gibson drove a 2002 Saturn on Route 63 while intoxicated and while a child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count two, she is accused of aggravated DWI, as a Class E felony, for driving while intoxicated while a second child age 15 or less was a passenger.