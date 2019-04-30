Grand Jury: Felon accused of having brass knuckles, assaulting Le Roy officer, resisting arrest, possessing cocaine

Todd M. Englerth is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 20 in the Town of Le Roy that Englerth knowingly possessed a dangerous knife or instrument -- metal knuckles, and he had previously been convicted of a crime. In count two he is accused of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony fo allegedly intentionally trying to prevent a Le Roy police officer from performing a lawful duty and causing physical injury to the officer. In count three, he is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that Englerth attempted to prevent a public servant from performing an official function by means of intimidation, physical force or interference. In count four, the defendant is accused of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. In count five, he is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony, for allegedly possessing cocaine weighing an 1/8th ounce or more.

Heyward Clark AKA Heywood Clark is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 27, 2016 that Clark knowingly entered into a building on School Street in the City of Batavia with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, he is accused of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing personal property and U.S. currency that day. In count three, he is accused of third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property belong to another person that had a value of more than $250 -- a window. In count four, Clark is accused of another count of third-degree burglary for allegedly unlawfully entering a garage on Porter Avenue in the City of Batavia sometime between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31, 2016. In count five, he is accused of another count of petit larceny for allegedly stealing a circular saw and battery from a person after entering the garage. In count six, he is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally damaging another person's property at the garage -- a window.

Felix Cabrera-Lopez AKA Felix Cabrera is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on March 6, 2018, on South Lake Street in the Town of Bergen that Cabrera-Lopez drove a 2001 Honda while his driver's license was suspended or revoked. He had in effect at the time 10 or more suspensions, imposed on at least 10 separate dates for failure to answer or pay a fine: Jan. 31, 2008; Dec. 31, 2011; Oct. 5, 2012; March 27, 2014; Oct. 16, 2014; Jan. 7, 2015; June 9, 2015; May 12, 2016; Sept. 10, 2016; July 25, 2017 -- all in Monroe County.