Grand Jury: Four cases of driving while intoxicated or under influence of drugs

Paul M. Gelardo is indicted for the crime of driving while ability impaired by drugs, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on July 13 in the Town of Oakfield that Gelardo drove a 2002 Chevrolet on South Pearl Street while his ability to do so was impaired by drugs. In count two, he is accused of aggravated unilicensed operation of the motor vehicle in the first degree, another Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that Gelardo knew, or had reason to know, that his driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities at the time he drove on South Pearl Street, and he did so while under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count three, he is accused of the same crime as in count two, plus it alleges he had in effect three or more suspensions imposed on at least three separate dates for failure to answer, appear or pay a fine. In Special Information filed by the Genesee County District Attorney, Gelardo is accused of having been convicted of driving while impaired by drugs, as a misdemeanor, on March 14, 2016 in Town of Brighton Court. That conviction was within 10 years of the commission of crimes alleged in the current indictment, and he knew, or should have known, about that conviction and that his driver's license was still suspended.

Shawn J. Scheg is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on July 25 in the Town of Stafford that Scheg drove a 2007 Acura on Route 33 while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, also a Class E felony, for driving that day while his license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities. In count three, he is accused of circumventing an ignition interlock device, a Class A misdemeanor, which he was court ordered to have on his vehicle and which the Acura did not have. In Special Information filed by the Genesee County District Attorney, Scheg is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Oct. 9, 2012 in Genesee County Court, and that conviction forms for basis for the suspension or revocation referred to in count two of the current indictment.

Carl W. Altman is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 26 Altman drove a 1998 Ford in the Darien Lake Concert Amphitheater parking lot in the Town of Darien while he was intoxicated. In Special Information filed by the Genesee County District Attorney, Altman is accused of having been convicted of DWI as a misdemeanor on Aug. 24, 2015 in Town of Gates Court and that conviction was within 10 years of the crime alleged in the current indictment.

David J. Henry is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, per se, as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on March 3 in the Town of Stafford that Henry drove on 2017 Volkswagon on Route 90 while having a BAC or .08 or more. In count two, he is accused of DWI, a msidemeanor. In count three, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that Henry drove while under the influence of alcohol or a drug while his license was suspended or revoked and while he had three or more suspensions imposed or at least three separate dates for failure to answer, appear or pay a fine.