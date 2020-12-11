Grand Jury: four people indicted on drug-dealing charges

Andrea A. Arteaga is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on May 18 in the Village of Le Roy that Arteaga knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- methamphetamine/amphetamine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, the defendant is accused of criminally possessing a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count two that on May 18 while on Bacon Street in the Village of Le Roy that he possessed a firearm -- a pistol. In count three, he is accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that on May 18, he drove a 2015 Chevrolet on Route 5 in Le Roy while his ability to do so was impaired by drugs. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Arteaga is accused of having been convicted of driving while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor on Oct. 22, 2018 in Town of Batavia Court and that conviction forms the basis for counts two and three of the current indictment.

Randy J. Dumbleton is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 17 in the City of Batavia that Dumbleton knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, he is accused of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, for allegedly knowingly and unlawfully possessing a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with the intent to sell it. In count three, the defendant is accused of driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or alcohol, as a misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that on June 17 in the City of Batavia that he drove a 2003 Honda on Main Street, Dellinger Avenue and Washington Avenue, while his ability to do so was impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Angela R. Bateman is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 12 in the City of Batavia that Bateman knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, she is indicted for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on the same day she also possessed the narcotic fentanyl with intent to sell it. In count three, Bateman is accused of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged that she knowingly possessed scales and balances designed for weighing or measuring controlled substances -- for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, packaging or dispensing any narcotic drug or stimulant. In count four, Bateman is indicted for the crime of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 24 she knowingly and unlawfully introduced a dangerous contraband -- fentanyl -- into a detention facility -- the Genesee County Jail.

Darius L. Jones is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 24 in the City of Batavia that Jones knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, he is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, for allegedly possessing a narcotic drug -- fentanyl -- that day with intent to sell it. In count three, he is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony, for having cocaine weighing 500 mgs or more. In count four, he is accused of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. In count four, it is alleged that Jones possessed gelatine capsules, glassine envelopes, vials, capsules or other materials suitables for the packaging of individual quantities of narotic drugs or stimulants, for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, packaging or dispensing them. In count five, Jones is indicted for criminal trespass in the third degree, a Class B misdemeanor. It is alleged in count five that Jones unlawfully entered property on North Spruce Street in the city. In count six, Jones is accused of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, a violation, for allegedly possessing marijuana June 24 in the City of Batavia.

Chaniah L. Wellington-Martino is indicted for the crime of thrid-degree attempted assault, a Class B misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Aug. 7 in the Town of Stafford that she acted with intent to cause physical harm to a Genesee County Sheriff's investigator and did so by trying to bite him on the left arm. In count two, she is indicted for the crime of resisting arrest. It is alleged that on that day in Stafford that she intentionally prevented or attempted to prevent a police officer for arresting her and that she fought with the officer and attempted to bite him. In count three, she is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that the defendant attempted to grab contraband from a person during a lawful arrest, that she tried to prevent her detainment, and she pulled away from the officer while he attempted to remove a personal item that was entangled around her arm. In count four, Wellington-Martino is accused of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count four that she threw a purse containing marijuana down an embankment. In count five, she is accused of the same crime as in count four for allegedly trying to retrieve drugs from her co-defendant's pocket. In count six, Wellington-Martino is accused of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second-degree, a violation, for allegedly knowingly possessing marijuana that day in Stafford. In count seven, she is accused of a vehicle and traffic law infraction -- pedestrian failure to walk facing traffic, for allegedly failing to walk on the left side of the roadway or its shoulder facing oncoming traffic.

William R. Metz is indicted for the crime of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on April 4 in the Town of Oakfield that Metz possessed a loaded firearm -- Canik 9mm pistol -- with the intent to use it unlawfully against a person. In count two, Metz is accused of reckless endangerment in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that he engaged in conduct that created substantial risk of serious physical injury to a person by discharging three rounds from the pistol into the bedroom floor of a residence on Batavia Oakfield Townline Road that day. In count three, Metz is accused of the crime of second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that the defendant intentionally placed a person is reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by dispaying a dngerous instrument -- a pistol.

Jose A. Rivera is indicted for the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on July 27, Rivera knowingly and unlawfully entered a building on Swan Street in the City of Batavia with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, Rivera is accused of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E violent felony, for allegedly violating a duly served order of protection by intentionally harassing, annoying, threatening or alarming the protected party and subjecting her to physical contact.

Markel T. Handley is indicted for the crime of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 15 on Alleghany Road in the Town of Pembroke that the defendant attempted to conceal buprenorphine and naloxone underneath the passenger seat of a Genesee County Sheriff's Office patrol car. In count two, Handley is indicted for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class a misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that Handley knowingly and unlawfully possessed controlled substances -- buprenorphine and naloxone.

Jason L. Pullen is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on May 24 in the Town of Byron, that Pullen drove a 2003 Honda on Route 237 while he was under the influence of alcohol or a drug and that at the time he has 10 or more suspensions imposed on at least 10 separate dates in effect: Jan. 20, 2009 / July 24, 2009 / Aug. 7, 2009 / Oct. 8, 2009 / Nov. 12, 2009 / Jan. 9, 2010 / May 23, 2012 / Aug. 25, 2013 / Feb. 17, 2017 / Feb. 3, 2019 / March 14, 2019, / and Dec. 20, 2019. In count two, Pullen is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated -- as a misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on May 24 on Route 237 in Byron, that Pullen drove while intoxicated. In count three, he is accused of DWI, per se, as a misdemenaor, for having a BAC of .08 percent at the time.

Mario A. Reyes is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 13 in the Town of Stafford that he drove a 2011 Chevrolet on Route 33 while he was intoxicated. In count two, Reyes is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class D felony, for having a BAC of .08 percent at the time. In count three, Reyes is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony, for having a driving that day while his privilege to do so was withdrawn or suspended by authorities. In count four, he is accused of operating a vehicle that was not equipped with an ignition interlocal device as he is required to do. In count five, he is accused of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle for driving without a license that day. In count six, Reyes is accused of moving from his lane of travel unsafely that day in Stafford. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Reyes is accused of having been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol, as a misdemeanor, on July 7 in Orleans County Court, and on March 2, 2017 in County of Hidalgo Court, State of Texas, and those convictions are within 10 years of a crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Andrew T. Pape is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 18 in the Town of Bergen that Pape drove a 2004 Chevrolet on Jerico Road, a public highway, while he was in an intoxicated condition. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Pape is accused of having been convicted of DWI -- as a misdemeanor -- on Jan. 24, 2012 in Town of Ogden Court, Monroe County, and that conviction is within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Jimmy R. Hill is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on July 25 in the Village of Le Roy that Hill drove a 2009 Chevrolet on Lake Street, a public highway, while he was intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of aggravated DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for having a BAC of .18 percent or more at the time. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Hills is accused of having been convicted of DWI -- as a misdemeanor -- on June 26, 2014, in City of Syracuse Court, County of Onondaga, and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Jason A. Klinkbeil is indicted for the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, for allegedly stealing property having a value of more than $3,000 on Nov. 13 in the City of Batavia that belonged to Chapin Manufacturing Inc.

Jason A. Klinkbeil is indicted for the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 19, while at the Pawn King on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia, that Klinkbeil -- with intent to defraud -- made a false entry in the business records there by signing a document claiming he was the sold owner of the property he sold. In count two, he is indicted for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly possessing stolen property while at Pawn King -- tools.

Shane C. Bunce is indicted for the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 8 in the City of Batavia, that Bunce knowingly possessed stolen property that had a value exceeding $1,000 -- a 2007 Honda dirt bike. In count two, he is indicted for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, for allegedly knowingly possessing stolen property that had a value exceeding $1,000 -- a 2007 Honda dirt bike. In count three, Bunce is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, an unclassified misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that on that day in the city he drove a motor vehicle while his privilege to do so was suspended by authorities. In count four, Bunce is accused of the crime of trespass, a violation, for allegedly knowingly unlawfully entering property in the Town of Bergen on Sept. 8.