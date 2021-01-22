Local Matters

January 22, 2021 - 1:33pm

Grand Jury: Man accused of driving without a license while intoxicated

posted by Billie Owens in news, Grand Jury, crime.

Timothy M. Brady is indicted for driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor, a violation of vehicle and traffic law. It is alleged that on Aug. 28 in the Town of Bergen that Brady drove a 2003 GMC on Townline Road while he was intoxicated. In count two, Brady is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that he drove that day while under the influence of alcohol or a drug when his license to drive was suspended pending prosecution on Jan. 20, 2020 and that the suspension was still in effect Aug. 28.

