Grand Jury: Man accused of first-degree rape and three other sex crimes in Town of Batavia

Juan M. Mendez is indicted for the crime of first-degree rape, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 4 at or around Genesee Community Colllege in the Town or Batavia that Mendez engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless. In count two, Mendez is indicted for third-degree rape, a Class E felony, for engaging in sexual intercourse that day with another person without such person's consent -- by reason of some other factor than incapacity to consent. In count three, Mendez is indicted for the crime of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged in count three that while at or around GCC Sept. 4 he subjected a person to sexual contact when the other person was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless. In count four, Mendez is indicted for the crime of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class B misdemeanor. In count four, he is accused of subjecting a person to sexual contact at or around GCC that day without the person's consent.

Rachelle N. Laney is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 10 in the Town of Le Roy that Laney knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- fentanyl -- with intent to sell it. In count two, she is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged that on that day Laney knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing a narcotic drug - fentanyl -- with an aggregate weight of one-eighth of an ounce or more. In counts three and four, Laney is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged that on that day in Le Roy, she knowingly and unlawfully possessed controlled substances -- methadone and hydrocodone, respectively. In counts five, six and seven Laney is accused of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in counts five, six and seven that the defendant knowingly possessed glassine envelopes, vials, capsule or other material suitable for the packaging of individual quantities of any narcotic drugs or stimulants. In count seven specifically, this drug was Mannitol.

Eric J. Reyes Jr. is indicted for the crime of stolen property in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 28 in the Town of Le Roy that Reyes knowingly possessed stolen property that had a value of more than $3,000. In count two, Reyes is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, a misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on Sept. 28 in Le Roy Reyes drove a 2020 Dodge on Interstate 90 while his privilege to drive was suspended by the NYS DMV Commissioner.