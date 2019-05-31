Grand Jury: Man accused of harming police, damaging their vehicles, fleeing from them and driving recklessly

Andrew A. Said is indicted for the crime of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, a Class C felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 3, he intentionally attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer in the Town of Batavia by means of a dangerous instrument -- a motor vehicle -- when the officer was performing official duties. In count two, he is accused of first-degree attempted assault, a Class C violent felony, for allegedly attempting to cause serious physical injury to another person. In count three, Said is accused of first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class D felony, for recklessly engaging in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person, under circumstances with exhibited a depraved indifference to human life. In count four, Said is accused of third-degree criminal mischief, a Class E felony, for allegedly intentionally damaging another's person's property in an amount exceeding $250 -- an unmarked NYS Police vehicle operated by a trooper. In counts five and six, the defendant is accused of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, for allegedly intentionally damaging another person's property -- NYS Police vehicles operated by two other troopers -- in an amount exceeding $1,500. In count seven, he is accused of unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count seven that he was directed to stop by a uniformed police officer or marked police vehicle, and he attempted to flee at speeds of 25 mph or more above the posted limit, or engaged in reckless driving. In count eight, Said is accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs, as a misdemeanor, for driving a 1997 Mercedes on I-90 while his ability to do so was impaired by drug use. In count nine, the defendant is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, as a misdemeanor. It is alleged in count nine that he drove on Aug. 3 knowing that his driver's license in New York was suspended or revoked. In count 10, Said is accused of misdemeanor reckless driving, for operating the Mercedes that day in a manner that unreasonably interfered with the free and proper use of a public highway, or unreasonably endangered the users of a public highway. In count 11, he is accused of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, a violation of vehicle and traffic law. The Mercedes was not registered in New York State. In count 13, Said is accused of operating a vehicle without insurance, another violation. In count 14, he is accused of having an uninspected motor vehicle, a third violation.

Josselyn A. Scott is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on March 10, she drove a 2008 Audi on the Thruway, Oak Street, Noonan Drive and in the Days Inn/Super 8 parking lot in Genesee County while intoxicated. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Scott is accused of having been convicted of: aggravated driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor on July 12, 2010 in the Town of Boston Court, Erie County; and driving while ability impaired by the consumption of alcohol, in violation of vehicle and traffic law, on Dec. 21, 2012 in Erie County Court. Those two convictions are within 10 years of the crime alleged in the current indictment.