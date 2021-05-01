Grand Jury: Man accused of injuring officer trying to arrest him, woman accused of attempted murder in Elba

Qumane J. Santiago is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 23 in the City of Batavia that Santiago intentionally tried to prevent a police officer from perfoming his lawful duty and caused physical injury to the police officer. In count two, he is accused of the same crime involving another person. In count three, Santiago is accused of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally attempting to prevent a police officer from making an arrest. In count four, the defendant is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, another Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally obstructing a public servant from performing an official function by means of intimidation, physical force, interference or any independently unlawful act. In count five, he is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally damaging another person's property -- a flat screen television, lights, lamps and picture frames.

Colleen L. Nelson is indicted for the crime of attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that on July 29 in the Town of Elba that Nelson acted intentionally to cause the death of another person by engaging in criminal conduct to cause death. In count two, Nelson is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly possessing a dagger, dangerous knife, razor, stiletto, imitation pistol or other dangerous instrument that day to use intentionally and unlawfully against a person.

Derek Melendez is indicted for the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 29 in the Town of Bergen that he stole a credit card belonging to another person. In count two, Melendez is accused of second-degree burglary -- illegal entry into a building, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged in count two that on that day he entered a dwelling on West Bergen Road with the intent to commit a crime. In count three, Melendez is accused of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a Class D felony, for allegedly knowingly possessing stolen property valued at more than $3,000. In count four, the defendant is accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs for allegedly driving a 2020 Nissan Altima with Maryland license plates while his ability was impaired by drugs.

Greg R. Solomonidis is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on July 22 in the Town of Alexander that the defendant intentionally injured another person.

Madalyn R. Muntz is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 12 in the City of Batavia that Muntz knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, Muntz is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged in count two that on that day she knowingly and intentionally possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing a narcotic drug -- cocaine, which had an aggregate weight of one-eighth ounce or more. In count three, Muntz is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. It is alleged in count three that on that day she knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance -- buprenorphine and Naloxone.

Jose A. Rivera is indicted for the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 10 in the City of Batavia Rivera unlawfully entered a building on Swan Street intending to commit a crime. In count two, Rivera is accused of second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly intentionally disobeying a court order of protection.

James D. Weathers and Ayeola N. Williams are indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 31 in the Town of Stafford that they knowingly possessed a loaded firearm -- a Glock 19 handgun. In count two, only Williams is accused of driving while ability impaired by alcohol, in a 2019 Volkswagon Jetta on Clinton Street Road.

Mark D. Tooley is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony, for allegedly operating a 2007 Honda Nov. 19 on West Main Street Road, Town of Batavia, while he was intoxicated. In count two, Tooley is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count three, Tooley is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, also a Class E felony, for allegedly driving that day while knowing his driver's license was suspended or revoked by authorities and while he was under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count four, Tooley is accused of false personation, a Class B misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly and intentionally misrepresenting his name, birth day or address to a police officer, after being informed of the consquences of doing so. In count five, the defendant is accused of unlawfully fleeing from a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged that on that day, when he was directed to stop his vehicle by a marked police vehicle, he allegedly attempted to flee, driving at speeds of 25 mph or more above the speed limit. In count six, the defendant is accused of speeding, a violation, for allegedly driving at speeds in excess of 55 mph -- to wit, 100 mph. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Tooley is accused of having been convicted of driving while ability impaired by drugs, as a Class D felony, on Nov. 29, 2011 in Genesee County Court and that conviction forms the basis for the license suspension or revocation, which remains in effect, and is referred to in count three of the current indictment.

Sharada M. Crumpler is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 21 that Crumpler drove a 2020 Nissan with Tennessee license plates on I-90 in the Town of Le Roy while in an intoxicated condition. In count two she is accused of DWI, per se, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count three, Crumpler is accused of speeding, a violation, for driving that day at a speed greater than was reasonable and prudent under the existing conditions. In count four, she is accused of the same violation for driving in excess of the maximum established speed limit for that public highway -- 118 mph in a 65-mph zone. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Crumpler is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Sept. 30, 2015 in City of Rochester Court, and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Jeremiah N. Walker and Samid P. Graves are indicted for the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 28 at Tops Friendly Market on Main Street in Le Roy that they stole property with a value exceeding $1,000, to wit: $1,058.35 worth of property.