Grand Jury: Man accused of injuring two deputies, striking woman, fighting with security at Jason Aldean concert

Robert A. Maharrey is indicted for the crime of disorderly conduct. It is alleged that on Aug. 10, at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center located in the Town of Darien Center, Maharrey engaged in fighting or with violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior by punching or striking a female patron in the face. In count two, he is accused of second-degree harassment for allegedly subjecting a female patron to physical contact, or attempting or threatening to do so. In count three, Maharrey is accused of disorderly conduct for allegedly engaging in fighting or with violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior with Live Nation Security staff members. In count four, he is accused of second-degree harassment for allegedly subjecting a Genesee County Sheriff's deputy to physical contact by spitting in his face. In count five, the defendant is accused of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony, by allegedly intentionally preventing a Sheriff's deputy from performing a lawful duty and causing injury to the deputy. In count six, Maharrey is accused of assault on a police officer, a Class C violent felony, for allegedly intentionally preventing a second deputy from performing a lawful duty and causing serious physical injury to that deputy.

Jacob M. Balla Sr. is indicted for the crime of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E violent felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 19 in the Town of Pembroke, in violation of an order of protection, that he struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected the protected party to physical contact or attempted or threatened to do so. In count two, Balla is accused of second-degree harassment, a violation, for allegedly intentionally harassing, annoying or alarming the protected party by striking, shoving, kicking or otherwise subjecting the person to physical contact or attempting or threatening to do so.

Lashawn Brown-Dixie is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, per se, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 17 Brown-Dixie drove a 2016 Chevrolet on Interstate 90 in the Town of Stafford while having a BAC of .18 percent or more. In count two, she is accused of DWI, as a Class E felony, for the same incident. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, Brown-Dixie is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Dec. 14, 2010 in Town of Marathon Court, County of Cortland, and the conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.