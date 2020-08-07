Grand Jury: Man accused of nearly striking deputy with his car, speeding off, possessing stolen debit card

Elon A. Seeger is indicted for the crime of attempted assault in the second degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 15 in the Town of Bergen that, with intent to cause physical injury to another person, he engaged in conduct for which he is now indicted. He is accused of attempting to strike a deputy with his motor vehicle. In count two, he is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on that day Seeger intentionally obstructed, impaired or perverted the administration of law or other government function, or prevented or attempted to prevent a public servant from performing an official duty. This was allegedly done by means of intimidation, physical force or interference or by means of any independently unlawful act: he ignored multiple police commands to turn off his vehicle and, instead, turned it toward the deputy -- almost striking him -- and then he fled the area at a high rate of speed. In count three, Seeger is accused of unlawful fleeing a police officer in the third degree, also a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that while knowing he had been directed to stop, he instead attempted to flee at speeds of 25 mph or more. In count four, Seeger is accused of fourth-degree grand larceny, another Class E felony, for allegedly stealing property -- a debit card.

Ronald P. Dixon Jr. is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Dec. 20 in the City of Batavia that Dixon drove a 2008 Kia on East Avenue while he was intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that Dixon drove the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or a drug and while there were three or more suspensions imposed on him on at least three dates: Nov. 21, 2015; July 7 and July 22, 2016; and Aug. 18, 2017. These were for failure to answer, appear or pay a fine. In count three, Dixon is accused of second-degree harassment. It is alleged in count three that on Dec. 20 in the City of Batavia that with the intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person, Dixon subjected a person to physical contact. In count four, he is accused of the same crime involving a second person. In count five, Dixon is accused of first-degree attempted assault. It is alleged in count five that Dixon, with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person, attempted to cause such injury by means of a dangerous instrument -- a motor vehicle.

Stormy M. Watts is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 22 while at Walmart in the Town of Batavia that she knowingly possessed stolen property consisting of a Capital One Walmart credit card in the name of another person. In count two, Watts is accused of attempted petit larceny, a Class B misdemeanor, for allegedly attempting to steal property from another person valued at $27.72.