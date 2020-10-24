Grand Jury: Man accused of possessing handgun, cocaine and meth while on school property

Denzell A. Johnson is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C armed violent felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 30 Johnson possessed a loaded firearm -- a SCCY CPX-2 9 mm handgun. In count two, he is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. In count three, Johnson is accused of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that on Jan. 30 he had the handgun while at Jackson Elementary School without written authorization of the educational institution. In count four, Johson is accused of criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony. In counts five and six, respectively, the defendant is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly possessing cocaine and methamphetamine that day. In count seven, Johnson is accused of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count seven that he knowingly possessed gelatin capsules, glassine envelopes, vials or capsules or other material suitable for the packaging of individual quantities of narcotic drugs or stimulants for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, packaging or dispensing narcotic drugs or stimulants. In count eight, Johnson is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count eight that the defendant failed and refused to stop the vehicle he was operating when directed to do so by a Genesee County Sheriff's deputy, then fled on foot from his vehicle in an attempt to prevent the deputy from performing an official function as a police officer. In count nine, Johnson is accused of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in third degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count nine that Johnson, knowing he had been directed by a uniformed police officer or marked police vehicle with activated lights or lights and sirens, attempted to flee by engaging in reckless driving. In count 10, Johnson is accused of reckless driving, a misdemeanor, by driving a 2006 Dodge on a public roadway Jan. 30 in a manner that unreasonably interfered with its free and proper use, or unreasonably endangered users of the roadway. In count 11, the defendant is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, as a misdemeanor, for driving while his privilege to do so was suspended by authorities. In count 12, Johnson is accused of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a violation, for driving without being duly licensed to do so. In count 13, Johnson is accused of knowingly using, possessing or displaying an imitation or counterfeit official certificate of inspection for the 2006 Dodge. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Johnson is accused of having been convicted of the crime of unauthorized use of a vehicle in third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, on March 2, 2015 in Town of Brighton Court and that conviction forms the basis for count two of the current indictment.

Donald Brown is indicted for the crime of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 12 that Brown knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with the intent to sell it. In count two, Brown is accused of the same crime for allegedly also possessing fentanyl with intent to sell it. In count three, the defendant is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony, for allegedly possessing one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- and these had an aggregate weight of one-eighth of an ounce or more. In count four, Brown is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count four that Brown knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance -- suboxone. In count five, he is accused of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count five that he knowingly possessed gelatin capsules, glassine envelopes, vials or capsules or other material suitable for the packaging of individual quantities of narcotic drugs or stimulants for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, packaging or dispensing narcotic drug or stimulant. In count six, the defendant is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally damaging another person's property.

Kahel Suttles Jr. and Ericka K. McBride are indicted for the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 23 in the Town of Batavia that they stole property valued in excess of $3,000 in merchandise from Target ($3,200.84). In count two, they are accused of fifth-degree conspiracy, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly agreeing to intentionally commit a felony. In counts three and four, Suttles and McBride are accused of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly possessing stolen property -- clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods, and miscellaneous items from Marshalls. In count five, Suttles and McBride are accused of possession of burglar tools, another Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count five that they possessed tinfoil that they used to cover security tags to prevent sensors from being activated when merchandise was taken from the stores. In counts six and seven, the duo is accused of sixth-degree conspiracy, a Class B misdemeanor, for allegedly agreeing to steal property from Dick's Sporting Goods and Marshalls, respectively.

Kevin M. Waleski Jr. is indicted for the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on June 26 Waleski knowingly unlawfully entered a dwelling on Ellicott Avenue in the City of Batavia with the intent to commit a crime. In counts two and three, he is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally damaging property -- stairway spindles, and a door frame and lock, respectively. In count four, the defendant is accused of resisting arrest, another Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly attempting to prevent a police officer from arresting him or another person on the same day. In count five, Waleski is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally attempting to obstruct a public servant from performing an official function and did so by means of intimidation, physical force, interference or unlawful act.

Ov Murphy is indicted for the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on April 10 Murphy knowingly entered a building unlawfully, a unit on Highland Park, City of Batavia, with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, Murphy is accused of the same crime while using or threatening to use a dangerous instrument -- a knife. In count three, Murphy is accused of second-degree attempted assault, a Class E felony, for intentionally causing physical injury to a person by means of a dangerous instrument, a knife, in the commission of a crime. In count four, Murphy is accused of second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor, for intentionally placing or attempting to place another person in reasonable fear of physical injury by displaying a knife. In count five, Murphy is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, for possessing a dangerous knife with the intent of use it unlawfully against a person. In Special Information filed Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Murphy is accused of having been convicted of the crimes of: attempted rape in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, on July 23 1998 in Batavia City Court; driving while intoxicated, as a misdemeanor, on Oct. 2, 2003 in Batavia Town Court; two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor, on March 31, 2006 in Batavia City Court; a third count of second-degree criminal contempt on March 6, 2007 in Batavia City Court; and sex offender failure to report change of address/status within 10 days, a Class A misdemeanor, on May 3, 2007 in Batavia City Court. The convictions form the basis of count five in the current indictment.

Eric H. Hess is indicted for the crime of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 25 in the Town of Le Roy that, believing evidence was about to be produced and intending to prevent that, Hess acted to conceal, alter or destroy it by employing force, intimidation or deception. Hess is accused of tearing open a bag of cocaine and dumping its contents in the backseat and floor area of Genesee County Sheriff's Patrol Car 13. In count two, Hess is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly unlawfully possessing a controlled substance that day -- cocaine.

Nicholas C. Doell is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. It is alleged that sometime between Sept. 1 and 2, Doell knowingly and unlawfully entered a garage on Lippold Road in the Town of Darien with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, Doell is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a Class D felony, for taking a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, knowing he did not have the owner's consent, with the intent of using it in the commission of a felony. In count three, Doell is accused of aggravated family offense, a Class E felony, for allegedly committing the crime of second-degree criminal contempt -- an offense against his family or household member, in violation of a valid stay away order of protection. In count four, Doell is accused of a second count of aggravated family offense for allegedly committing the crime of second-degree criminal contempt -- an offense against his family or household member, by intentionally disobeying a mandate of the court -- a valid stay away order of protection. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Doell is accused of having been convicted of second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief on Aug. 31 in Darien Town Court. Those crimes were committed against the same family or household and the convictions took place within the last five years, in violation of the time frame specified in NYS penal law (240.75(1)).

Albert A. Ackerman is indicted for the crime of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on July 15 at the Quality Inn and Suites Hotel on Park Road in the Town of Batavia that Ackerman violated a stay away order of protection. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Ackerman is accused of having been convicted of second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor, on Oct. 31 in Livingston County Court and that conviction was within five years of the crime alleged in the current indictment.

Eric J. McGill is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 2 in the area of Hutchins Place in the City of Batavia that he possessed a billy (expandable baton). In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, McGill is accused of having been convicted of: attempted making a terroristic threat, a Class E felony, on Nov. 10, 2008 in Orleans County Court; third-degree menacing, a Class B misdemeanor, on Sept. 7, 2017 in Town of Shelby Court; and attempted petit larceny, a Class B misdemeanor, on June 13, 2018, in Town of Albion Court. The convictions form the basis for the current indictment.

Deborah A. Schlonski is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on March 16 Schlonski drove a 2005 Chevrolet on Griswold Road in the Town of Le Roy while knowing her privilege to drive was revoked by authorities and she did so while under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count two, she is accused of driving that day on Griswold Road while ability impaired by drugs, a Class E felony. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Schlonski is accused of having been convicted of driving while intoxicated on March 14, 2019 in Town of Stafford. That conviction forms the basis for the revocation referred to in count one of the current indictment.

Warren D. Post is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on May 24 on Pearl Street Road in the Town of Batavia that Post drove a 2003 Chevrolet while under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count two, Post is accused of driving while intoxicated, as a misdemeanor, on May 24. In count three, Post is accused of DWI per se, as a misdemeanor, for having a BAC of .08 percent or more that day. In count four, Post is accused of failure to keep right, a violation. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Post is accused of having been convicted of driving while ability impaired by the consumption of alcohold on June 18, 2018 in Coxsackie Town Court, Greene County, and that conviction forms the basis for the unlicensed operation referred to in count one of the current indictment.

Paul D. Hussey is indicted for the crime of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 24, 2019 Hussey did not appear in Genesee County Court in connection with a charge against him as required when he was released from custody or allowed to remain at liberty, either upon posting bail or on his own recognizance, upon condition that he would appear on the required date or voluntary within 30 days thereafter.