Grand Jury: Man accused of predatory sexual assault against a child under age 13 in Oakfield

John M. Grabowski is indicted for the crime of predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 16, 2016, in the Town of Oakfield that Grabowski commited first-degree rape -- he being age 18 or older and the victim with whom he is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse was less than 13 years old. In counts two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine and 10, respectively, the defendant is accused of second-degree rape, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged in those counts that the adult defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with a person less that 15 in the Town of Oakfield on: May 22, 2016; July 4, 2016; Feb. 27, 2017; May 22, 2017; July 4, 2017; Thanksgiving Day (November) 2017; Christmas Day (December) 2017; and Feb. 27, 2018. In counts 10, 11 and 12, Grabowski is accused of third-degree rape, a Class E felony, for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse as an adult male with three other persons less than 17 on these respective dates in the Town of Oakfield: May 22, 2018; July 4, 2018; and July 23, 2018. In count 13, he is accused of criminal sexual act in the third degree, a Class E felony, for allegedly engaging in oral sexual conduct without the person's consent, and that was due to some reason other than incapacity to consent. In count 14, Grabowski is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count 14 that the defendant knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 and did so between Oct. 1, 2016 and July 24, 2018, in the Town of Oakfield.

Trametrias L. Scott is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on May 27, 2018 in the Town of Bergen, that she drove a 2005 GMC on Route 33 in the Town of Bergen while in an intoxicated condition. In count two, Scott is accused of aggravated DWI, per se, as a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two, that she had a BAC of .18 percent or more at the time. In count three, the defendant is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that Scott knew, or had reason to know, that her driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities at the time and that she was under the influence of alcohol or a drug at the time. In count four, she is accused of circumventing an ignition interlock device, a Class A misdemeanor, for driving the GMC which was not equipped with this device she was required to have. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, Scott is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Aug. 5, 2016, in the City of Rochester Court, and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.