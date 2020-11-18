Grand Jury: Man accused of reckless endangerment by driving at trooper and city police car

Carlton Burrows is indicted for the crime of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on July 14 on Veterans Memorial Drive in the Town of Batavia that, with a depraved indifference to human life, Burrows recklessly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another person: driving a motor vehicle at a NYS Trooper. In count two, he is accused of second-degreee reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, for engaging in conduct that created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person: driving at a Batavia City Police patrol vehicle. In count three Burrows is accused of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on that day he knowingly possessed stolen property that exceeded $100 in value: a 2008 Chevrolet Impala. In count four, Burrows is accused of unlawfully fleeing a police office in a motor vehicle, 3rd, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count four that, knowing he had been directed to stop his vehicle by a police officer or a marked police vehicle with activated lights and/or sirens, he attempted to flee at speeds of 25 mph or more. In counts five and six, he is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for refusing to provide a DNA sample and fingerprints, respectively. In count seven, Burrows is accused of speeding for driving on Veterans Memorial Drive in excess of the maximum speed limit for that roadway.

Justin T. Gladney is indicted for the crime of first-degree rape, a class B violent felony. It is alleged that on June 2 or 3, in the City of Batavia that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a person by forcible compulsion. In count two, Gladney is accused of second-degree rape, a Class D violent felony. It is allged that Gladney, being age 18 or more, engaged in sexual intercourse with a person age 15 or less on June 2 or 3 in the city. In count three, he is accused of possessing a sexual performance by a childm a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that on June 6 he had in his possession content that included the performance of sexual conduct by a child less that 16 years old. In count four, Gladney is accused of the crime of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, for knowingly acting between June 2 and 6 in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old while in the City of Batavia.

Dillen A. Merrell is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on June 7 at 8:33 p.m. in the Town of Pavilion that Merrell drove a 2009 Chevrolet on Transit Road while he was intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of second-degree vehicular assault, a Class E felony, for driving while intoxicated that evening and operating the vehicle in such a manner that caused serious physical injury to another person. In count three, Merrell is accused of misdemeanor reckless driving for driving that date in a manner which unreasonably interfered with the free and proper use of a public roadway. It is alleged in count three that Merrell, while impaired by alcohol, drove in the middle of Transit Road while impaired by alcohol, narrowly missing a collision with oncoming vehicles that were operating lawfully. In count four, Merrell is accused of refusing to submit to a breath test when asked to do so by a deputy, a violation of vehicle and traffic law. In count five, the defendant is accused of consuming or possessing alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, a violation of vehicle and traffic law. In count six, Merrell is accused of moving from lane unsafely, another VTL violation, that evening in Pavilion.

Robin S. Brooks is indicted for the crime of first-degree assault, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that on July 17 in the City of Batavia Brooks, acting with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person, caused such injury by means of a dangerous instrument -- a door. In count two, Brooks is accused of another account of first-degree assault, for committing the same crime by the same means -- a door -- on July 27 in the City of Batavia. In count three, Brooks is accused of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony, for intentionally causing serious physical injury to a person on Sept. 1 in the City of Batavia. In a separate indictment, Brooks is accused of first-degree criminal nuisance, a Class E felony. It is alleged in the second indictment that between May 17 and June 30 while on Hutchins Place in the City of Batavia, that Brooks knowingly conducted or maintained a place where people came to engage in the unlawful sale of controlled substances and thereby derived the benefit of this conduct.

Andrew L. Kosiorek is indicted for the crime of first-degree assault, a Class B violent felony. It is allged that on June 17 that with intention to cause serious physical injury to a person, he did so by means of a dangerous instrument -- footwear. In count two, he is indicted for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on that day he intentionally damaged property belonging to another person -- a surveillance camera on the first floot of a building on Highland Park in the City of Batavia

Shane H. Zimblis is indicted for the crime of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 10 on Bank Street in the City of Batavia that Zimblis violated an order of protection by striking, shoving or otherwise subjecting a protected party to physical contact, or threatening to do so. In count two, Zimblis is accused of second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor, for violating an order of protection by sending electronic messages to the protected party. In count three, the defendant is accused of attempted robbery in the third degree, a Class E violent felony, for attempting to forcibly steal property from the protected party. In count four, Zimblis is accused of second-degree harassment. It is alleged in count four that on that same day on Bank Street, that Zimblis struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected the same victim to physical contact.

Danielle R. Tooley is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged on in late February while on South Main Street in the City of Batavia that she knowingly possessed stolen property with the intention of benefitting herself -- a Syrchony credit card. In counts two and three, she is accused of the same crime for allegedly possessing a Citi Simplicity credit card and a Chase credit card, respectively. In counts five and six, Tooley is accused of the same crime for allegedly possession a Discover Business credit card and a Le Roy Sports Boosters debit card, respectively. In counts seven and eight, she is accused of the same crime for allegedly possessing two Five Star Bank credit cards, respectively. In count eight, she is accused of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly possessing a purse and its contents that did not belong to her.

Judd A. Farewell Jr. is indicted for the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on May 31 on Coe Avenue in the Village of Oakfield that Farewell stole property having a value exceeding $3,000 -- a 2020 Viper Red Can Am four-wheeler.

Leonard L. Henry is indicted for the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 19 in the Town of Batavia that Henry stole property from Kohl's department store having a value in excess of $3,000: amounting to $3,945. In count two, District Attorney Lawrence Friedman accuses Henry of fifth-degree conspuracy, a Class A misdemeanor, for agreeing with one or more persons to engage in conduct that constituted a felony.

Laura M. Lashomb is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. On Feb.1 in the Town of Bergen it is alleged that Lashomb drove a 2014 Nissan on Interstate 490 while intoxicated. In count two, she is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for having a BAC of .08 or more at the time. In count three, she is accused of moving from lane unsafely, a violation of vehicle and traffic law. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Lashomb is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on July 11, 2013 in Buffalo City Court and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Richard A. Dekenipp is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on July 19 at the Genesee County Jail in the City of Batavia that he knowingly and unlawfully sold a narcotic drug -- suboxone. In count two, he is accused of promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly and unlawfully introducing contraband -- suboxone -- into a detention facility.