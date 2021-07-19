Grand Jury: Man accused of seriously injuring deputy, another of intentionally seriously injuring two pet dogs

Andre L. Roberts is indicted for the crime of assault on a police officer, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 21 in the Town of Alexander, that Roberts, with intent to prevent a Genesee County Sheriff's deputy from performing a lawful duty, caused serious physical injury to the officer. In count two, Roberts is accused of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, for intentionally preventing or attempting to prevent a police officer from arresting him or another person.

Robert J. Williams is indicted for the crime of aggravated cruelty of animals, contrary to NYS Agriculture and Markets Law Section 353a(1) -- a felony. On Jan. 14, with no justifiable purpose, Williams is accused of intentionally killing or intentionally causing serious physical injury to a companion animal with aggravated cruelty. In count two, Williams is accused of the same crime involving a second animal. In counts three and four, Williams is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor contrary to Penal Law Section 145.00(1), for intentionally damaging property belonging to another -- to two dogs.

Dejon J. Smith is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 25 in the City of Batavia that Smith knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with the intent to sell it. In count two, Smith is indicted for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged in count two that on that day, he knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing the narcotic cocaine; these had an aggregated weight of one-eighth ounce or more. In count three, Smith indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for knowingly and unlawfully possessing a controlled substance -- alprazolam. In count four, Smith is accused of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count four that Smith, believing certain evidence was about to be produced or used in an official proceeding, intentionally acted to prevent this. He is accused of hiding some cocaine behind a stack of storage container lids in a storage shed while hiding from a uniformed officer who was searching for him. In count five, Smith is indicted for the crime of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count five, that Smith intentionally obstructed, impaired or perverted the administration of law or other government function by means of intimidation, physical force or an independently unlawful act.

Shane M. VanName is indicted for the crime of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 1 while in the first block of North Street in the Town of Le Roy VanName violated an order of protection. He is accused of intentionally harassing, annoying, threatening or alarming a protected person, or subjecting the person to physical contact or threatening to do so. In count two, VanName is indicted for second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that he intentionally disobeyed a court order of protection out of Darien Town Court issued Oct. 23. In count three, is indicted again for second-degree criminal contempt. It is alleged in count three that he intentionally disobeyed a court order out of Darien Town Court to stay away from a second person at the same address on North Street in Le Roy.

Alexander L. Baldwin is indicted for third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. It is alleged that between November and December that Baldwin stole property from a couple -- U.S. currency valued at more than $3,000. In count two, Baldwin is accused of the same crime for receiving funds in excess of $3,000 from the couple to perform home improvements, thus creating a trust, and then appled the funds for a purpose other than the trust purpose.

Christopher L. Taylor is indicted for the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 16 in the Town of Pembroke that Taylor stole property with a value in excess of $3,000.

Myles D. Macleod is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, per se, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 27 on Route 77 in the Town of Darien that Macleod rode a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while he had a BAC of .18 percent or greater. In count two, the defendant is accused of DWI as a Class E felony for operating the motorcycle that day while he was intoxicated. In count three, Macleod is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree for riding his motorcycle that day in Darien while his driver's license was suspended or revoked by the NYS DMV Commissioner and while he was under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count five, the defendant is indicted for circumventing a required ignition interlock device, since the motorcycle did not have one. In count five, Macleod is accused of refusing to submit to a breath test. In count six, he is accused of the violation of operating an unregistered motorcycle that day on Route 77. In Special Information filed by Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Macleod is accused of having been convicted of DWI as a Class E felony on Nov. 5, 2014 in Genesee County Court. The conviction forms the basis for the suspension or revocation referred to in the current indictment and it was still in effect on the day of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Joel Morales Cruz is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 25 in the City of Batavia that Cruz drove a 1996 Honda on Oak Street while his driver's license was suspended or revoked by the NYS DMV Commissioner. In count two, Cruz is accused of driving while intoxicated, as a misdemeanor, that day on Oak Street. In count three, Cruz is indicted for DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three, that Cruz drove on Oak Street that day while he had a BAC of .08 percent of more. In Special Information filed by Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Cruz is accused of having been convicted of driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor on April 22, 2010 in Batavia City Court and the conviction forms the basis for the suspension or revocation referred to in the current indictment and was still in effect.