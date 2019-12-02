Grand Jury: Man accused of sex abuse in Le Roy, another of menacing a city cop

Donald J. Frisby is indicted for the crime of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on July 14 on Clay Street in the Town of Le Roy that Frisby subjected another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

Morgan L. Cox Jr. is indicted for the crime of menacing a police officer, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 28 in the City of Batavia that Cox intentionally place or attempted to place a police officer in reasonable fear of physical injury or serious physical injury or death by displaying a knife while the officer was performing his duties. In count two, Cox is accused of first-degree menacing, a Class E felony, for allegedly intentionally placing another person in fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying a dangerous instrument -- a knife. In count three, Cox is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, for allegedly intentionally using a dangerous instrument -- a knife -- against another person. In count four, Cox is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count four that Cox intentionally obstructed, impaired or prevented a public servant from performing his duties, or tried to do so, by means of intimidation, physical force or interference or an unlawful act. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Cox is accused of having been convicted of second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor, in the City of Batavia (date not provided) and that conviction forms the basis of counts two and three in the current indictment.

Steven M. Lindner is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 18 in the City of Batavia that Lindner knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, he is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, also a Class B felony. It is alleged in count two that the defendant possessed a narcotic drug -- fentanyl -- with intent to sell it. In count three, Lindner is accsued of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony, for allegedly possessing cocaine in an amount weighing 500 milligrams or more. In counts four and five, respectively, the defendant is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly possessing controlled substances unlawfully -- fentanyl and alprazolam. In count six, he is accused of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, a violation.

Carey Culverhouse is indicted for the crime of first-degree assault, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 2, 2017 in the City of Batavia that Culverhouse intentionally seriously injured another person by means of a dangerous instrument -- a knife.

Dalton C. Kelly is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 18 on Chase Park in the City of Batavia that Kelly intentionally caused physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument (not specified). In count two, Kelly is accused of second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally placing a person in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death, or attempting to do so, by displaying a dangerous instrument (unspecified).

Kevin J. Weber is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 19 on Judge Road in Alabama that Weber intentionally caused serious physical injury to another person. In count two, he is accused of third-degree menacing, a Class B misdemeanor, for allegedly placing, or attempting to place, a person in fear of death, imminent serious physical injury or physical injury by means by physical menace.

Shonje K. Jefferson is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 27 in the City of Batavia that Jeffereson knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, Jefferson is accused of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, a violation.

Darius L. Jones and Trevon L. Armstrong are indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C armed violent felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 2 in the City of Batavia that they possessed a loaded firearm, an Amadeo Rossi .38-caliber revolver. In count two Jones and Armstrong are accused of second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on Oct. 2 they intentionally disobeyed or resisted the lawful process or mandate of a court. In count three, they are accused of endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly knowingly acting in manner likely to be injuious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old. In count four, they are accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly possessing acetaminophen / oxycodone hydrochloride. In count five, they are accused of unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. In count six, Jones is accused of exposure of a person, a violation, for allegedly appearing in a public place in a manner that exposed his body's private parts.

Louis C. Restivo is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on July 13 in the Town of Bergen that Restivo intentionally caused physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument (unspecified).

Jon N. Roblee is indicted for the crime of menacing in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 29 in the City of Batavia that Roblee intentionally placed another person in fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying a dangerous instrument -- a metal pipe. In count two, Roblee is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that he intentionally obstructed, impaired or prevented a public servant from performing his duties, or tried to do so, by means of intimidation, physical force or interference or an unlawful act. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Roblee is accused of having been convicted of the crime of second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor, on Nov. 7, 2011 and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Ernest D. Lane is indicted for the crime of aggravated family offense, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on April 8 at an apartment on Ellicott Street in the City of Batavia that Lane that intentionally disobeyed or resisted the lawful process or mandate of a court -- a valid stay away order of protection issued March 28 in Batavia City Court. He did so by allegedly being at the home of the protected party. In count two, Lane is accused of criminal contempt in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly being at the home of the protected party that day. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Lane is accused of having been convicted of the crime of third-degree menacing against members of the same household and a special offense because the conviction was within the last five years -- on Jan. 18, 2018.

Katrina L. Gerace is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 3 in the Town of Elba that Gerace drove a 2012 Mini Cooper on Route 262 while intoxicated. In count two, Gerace is accused for aggravated DWI per se, also a Class D felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .18 percent or more at the time. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Gerace is accused of having been convicted of driving under the influence or alcohol or a controlled substance, as a misdemeanor, "Highest Rate of Alcohol .16 percent BAC or higher," on Dec. 8, 2014 in the Court of Common Pleas of Erie Couny, Pa., and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Jay W. Schafer is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 19 in the City of Batavia that Schafer possessed a Smith and Wesson, Model 10, .38-caliber Special revolver.

Adam M. Kreutz is indicted for the crime of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that at an address on Fisher Road in Oakfield that Keutz presented a supporting deposition to a public servant, knowing that the document contained a false statement or false information and that it would become part of the official records. In count two, he is accused of falsifying business records in the frist degree, also a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that on June 22 at an address on Fisher Road in the Town of Oakfield that he intentionally tried to defraud or make a false entry in the business records of an enterprise. This was allegedly done by providing a supporting deposition that attempted to conceal the commission of reckless driving.