Grand Jury: Man accused of stealing and defacing 13 firearms from The Firing Pin in Bergen

Morgan R. Coles is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 26 in the Town of Bergen that Coles knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in The Firing Pin with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, he is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 3 in the City of Batavia that Coles possessed 10 or more firearms. In counts three through 15, Coles is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, Class D felonies, for allegedly possessing firearms which had been defaced for the purpose of concealment or prevention of detection of a crime or misrepresenting the identity of the fireaarm. Respectively, these are: a KelTec model PF-9 9mm pistol; a Glock model 19 9 mm pistol; a Glock model 45 9 mm pistol; a Glock model 27 .40 S&W pistol; a Glock model 19c 9mm pistol; a Glock G17 9mm pistol; a Glock model G43 9mm pistol; a second Glock model 27 .40 S&W pistol; a Glock model G21 .45 ACP pistol; a Glock 30S .45 ACP pistol; a Glock model 17 9mm pistol; a Glock model 22 gen 2 .40 S&W pistol; and a Glock model 24 9 mm pistol. In count 16, Coles is indicted for third-degree criminal possession of stolent property, a Class D felony, for allegedly knowingly possessing 13 stolen firearms and the value of the property exceeded $3,000.

Thomas E. Brenkus is indicted for the crime of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on June 27 in the City of Batavia that he subjected another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. In count two, Brenkus is accused of forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on the same day in the city that he intentionally or for no legitimate purpose forcibly touched the sexual or intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing the person for the purpose of gratifying the defendant's sexual desire.

Edwin L. Stancliff is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on June 12 in the Town of Pembroke that Stancliff possessed a dangerous instrument -- a crowbar -- with intent to use it unlawfully against another person. In count two, Stancliff is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count two, that Stancliff possessed a dangerous instrument -- a crowbar -- with intent to use it unlawfully against a second person. In count three, Stancliff is accused on second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in counts three and four, respectively, that on June 12 in the Town of Pembroke he intentionally placed or attempted to place two victims in reasonable fear of physical injury or death by displaying the crowbar. In counts five and six, respectively, Stancliff is accused of second-degree harassment for allegedly acting on that day with intent to harass, annoy or alarm the two victims with threat of physical contact. In count seven, the defendant is accused of tampering with a witness in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count seven that, knowing a person is about to be called as a witness in a legal action or proceeding, the worngfully induces or attempts to induce, the person to avoid appearing or testifying. It is alleged that on Nov. 6, Stancliff sent a text message to a witness stating that the witness should not show up for the Grand Jury indictment and that if the person did, the person is "riding for the State" and that if the person was family they would not show up. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Stancliff is accused of having been convicted of third-degree menacing, a Class B misdemeanor, on Feb. 14, 2017 in Town of Pembroke Court and that conviction forms the basis for counts one and two of the current indictment.

Travis E. Kent, Jason N. Mann and David C. Edwards are indicted for the crime of attempted grand larceny in the third degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on July 3 on Broadway Road in the Town of Darien that these defendants attempted to steal property with a combined value in excess of $3,000 -- a Yamaha Wolverine four-wheeler and a Mongoose four-wheeler. In count two, they are accused of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count two that the defendants knowingly possessed stolen property valued in excess of $3,000 -- a 2011 Chevrolet Impala. In count three, Kent, Mann and Edwardsare indicted for second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count three that the defendants intentionally damaged property belonging to another person and the damage exceeded $1,500 -- the 2011 Impala was damaged. In count four, they are accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly driving the Impala without the owner's consent.

Lisa D. Ayres is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on July 21 in the Town of Darien that she drove a 2007 Chevrolet on Route 77 and on McGregor Road while intoxicated. In count two, she is accused of DWI, per se, a Class D felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count three, Ayres is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony, for driving without a valid license -- which had been suspended or revoked -- and for being under the influence of alcohol or a drug at the time. In count four, the defendant is accused of the crime of circumvention of an ignition interlock device. It is alleged in count four that Ayres drove the 2007 Chevrolet which was not equipped with an ignition interlock device, which was required to have. In count five, Ayres is accused of the offense of refusal to submit to a breath test, a violation. It is alleged in count four that Ayres refused the request made by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Meyer to submit to a breath test on July 21. In count six, Ayres is accused of the offense of failure to yield the right of way on a left turn. It is alleged in count six, that her failure to yield constituted an immediate hazard. In count seven, Ayres is accused of making an unsafe turn, a violation. In count eight, Ayres is accused of the offense of unsafe passing on the left. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Ayres is accused of having been convicted of DWI as a Class E felony on April 24, 2012, in County of Wayne Court. Also, she is accused of having been convicted of DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor on Nov. 18, 2009, in Town of Sodus Court. These convictions form the basis of the crimes alleged in the current indictment and the allegation that she knew her driver's license had been suspended or revoke by authorities due to the convictions.

Danielle R. Dixon is indicted for the crime of aggravated DWI, per se, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 27 on Main Street in the City of Batavia that Dixon rode a Yamaha motorcycle while having a BAC of .18 percent or more. In count two, she is accused of DWI as a Class E felony, in the same incident. In count three, Dixon is accused of operating a vehicle out of class, a violation. It is alleged in count three that the defendant rode the Yamaha without being the holder of a class of license which was valid for the operation of the motorcycle. In count four, she is accused of the offense of speeding at the time.

Joseph F. Chiodo is indicted for the crime of aggravated DWI, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 20 in the Town of Pembroke that Chiodo drove a 2004 Chevrolet on Route 33 while intoxicated and while a child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count two, he is accused of driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs, as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that when he drove on June 20 on Route 33 his ability to drive was impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs. In count three, he is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly acting at that time in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old.

Stacy L. Parks is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 27 in the Town of Darien that Parks drove a 2011 Ford on Route 20 while intoxicated and while a child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count two, Parks is accused of DWI, as a misdemeanor, for the same incident. In count three, the defendant is accused of DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count four, Parks is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly acting in a manner that day which was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old.

Deborah S. Rodriguez is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 1 in the Town of Oakfield that Rodriguez drove a 2005 Nissan on Farnsworth Avenue while her driver's license was suspended and that she did so while impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs. In count two, she is accused of driving while ability impaired by a drug, as a misdemeanor, for driving on Aug. 1 while her ability to do so was impaired by the use of a drug. In count three, the defendant is accused of driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs. It is alleged in count three that Rodriguez drove on Farnsworth Avenue that day while her ability to do so was impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and drug or drugs. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Rodriguez is accused of having been convicted of DWI, per se, on July 5 in City of Batavia Court and her license was suspended. That suspension was still in effect on Aug. 1 pending prosecution of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Jay M. Blatchley is indicted for the crime of driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or alcohol and any drug or drugs, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on July 28 in the Town of Stafford that Blatchley drove a 2016 Toyota on Route 5 while his ability to do so was impaired by the combined influence of drugs. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Blatchley is accused of having been convicted of driving while ability impaired by drugs on Nov. 10, 2009, in the Town of Pembroke and that conviction was within 10 years of the crime alleged in the current indictment.

Michael J. Reeves is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Aug. 4 in the Town of Pembroke that he drove a 2009 Lincoln on Route 77 while intoxicated. in count two, he is indicted for DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count three, Reeves is accused of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a Class E felony, for having no valid driver's license, because it was suspended or revoked, at the time and while under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, the defendant is accused of having been convicted of driving while ability impaired by the consumption of alcohol, an infraction, on Jan. 15, 2008, of Town of Sullivan Court. That conviction forms the basis of the driver's license revocation referred to in count three of the current indictment.

Andrew M. Cerrillo is indicted for the crime of drivng while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 14 in the Town of Stafford that Cerrillo drove a 2003 Toyota on Route 5 while intoxicated. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Cerrillo is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on April 17, 2014, in the Town of Grand Island Court, and that conviction was within 10 years of the crime alleged in the current indictment.