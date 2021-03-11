Grand Jury: Man accused of stealing more than $50,000 from Bergen business

Bruce D. Smith is indicted for the crime of second-degree larceny. It is alleged that between about April 2018 through March 2019 in the Town of Bergen that Smith stole property having a value of more than $50,000. In count two, he is accused of falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that in about October 2018 that he acted with intent to defraud and falsified an entry into a business's financial records for the period of July 2018 through January 2019.

Christopher C. Good is indicted for the crime of first-degree burglary, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 20 on Liberty Street in Batavia that Good knowingly entered and remained unlawfully in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime and caused physical injury to a victim inside. In count two, he is accused of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony, for intentionally causing serious physical injury to the victim. In count three, Good is accused of third-degree menacing, a Class B misdemeanor, for intentionally placing or attempting to place the victim in fear of death, imminent serious physical injury, or physical injury. In count four, Good is accused of second-degree aggravated harassment, a Class A misdemeanor, for communicating with a person with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm that person by making a threat to cause physical harm, thereby causing the victim to reasonably fear harm for their safety or their property, or that of their family or household.

Daniel E. King is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 9 in the Village of Corfu that King drove a 2006 Suzuki on Route 33 while his dirver's license was suspended or revoked by authorities and while he was under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count two, he is accused of DWI, also as a Class E felony, for allegedly driving while intoxicated that day. In count three, King is accused of refusing to submit to a breath test. In count four, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, another Class E felony, for allegedly driving on Phelps Road in the Town of Pembroke on Nov. 12 while under the influence of alcohol or a drug while his license was suspended or revoked by authorities. In count five, King is accused of DWI for allegedly driving on Phelps Road in the Town of Pembroke while intoxicated on Nov. 12. In count six, he is accused of refusing to submit to a breath test Nov. 12 on Phelps Road in the Town of Pembroke. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, he is accused of having been convicted of DWI as a misdemeanor on Aug. 6, 2012, in Greene County Court, and that conviction forms the basis for the suspension or revocation referred to in counts one and four of the current indictment.

Lisa A. Way is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 5 in the City of Batavia that Way drove a 2011 Chevolet on Ellicott Street (Route 63) and on the driveway/parking lot at an address on that street while intoxicated. In count two, Way is accused of refusing to submit to a breath test. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, she is accused of having been conviction of DWI as a misdemeanor on Nov. 8 in Town of Newstead Court in Erie County and that conviction was within 10 years of the crime alleged in count one of the current indictment.