Grand Jury: Man accused of violating order of protection and burglary on Jackson Street

John A. Snook is indicted for the crime of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 15 in the City of Batavia Snook intentionally violated a duly served order of protection by being in the presence of the protected party. In count two, Snook is accused of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony, for allegedly entering a dwelling unlawfully on Jackson Street. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Snook is accused of having been convicted of first-degree criminal contempt on Jan. 5, 2015 in Genesee County Court and that conviction was for violating a stay away family offense order of protection. It was also within five years previous to the crime alleged in the current indictment.

Matthew J. Arelline is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 3 in the Town of Le Roy that Arelline drove a 2015 Mitsubishi on Route 19 while he was intoxicated and while a child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count two, he is accused of DWI, as a misdemeanor. In count three, he is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly acting in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17.

Kelicia M. Storey is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Sept. 26 in the Town of Le Roy that Storey drove a 2015 Kia on Route 19 while intoxicated. In count two, she is accused of DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor, for having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count three, Storey is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that she had three or more suspensions in effect at the time that were imposed on at least three separate: on Sept. 27, 2015, on Jan. 14, 2017 and on Aug. 19, 2018.