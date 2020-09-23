Grand Jury: Man accused possessing cocaine with intent to sell

Akeem R. Gibson is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 29 in the City of Batavia that Gibson possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, he is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged in count two that on that day he knowingly possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances with an aggregate weight of 1/8th ounce or more. In count three, Gibson is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that on that day Gibson drove a 2005 Chrysler on Ellicott Street while his driver's license was suspended by authorities.

Stephen M. Esposito is indicted for the crime of aggravated vehicular assault, a Class C felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 7 on Route 98 in the Town of Batavia that Esposito engaged in reckless driving and caused serious physical injury to another person. He is accused of driving a 1999 Ford F250 Supercab truck while his ability to do so was impaired by use of a drug and that he operated the vehicle in a manner that caused serious physical injury to a person. In count two, he is accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs, a Class E felony, for driving that day while his ability to do so was impaired by drugs. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, Esposito is accused of having been convicted of the crime of driving while ability impaired by drugs on March 10, 2016 in Town of Stafford Court and that conviction is within 10 years of crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Patrick O. Spikes is indicted for the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 24 that Spikes knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building in the first block of Porter Avenue in the City of Batavia with intent to commit a crime. In count two, he is accused of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that on that day in violated of an order of protection, that he acted with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm the protected person, and subjected that person to physical contact or threatened to do so. In count three, Spikes is accused of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that on that day, he applied pressure to the throat or neck of the protected person with the intent to impede normal breathing or blood circulation.

Edward C. Simmons is indicted for the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 16, 2019, that Simmons knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building with intent to commit a crime. The building was a dwelling in the 2600 block of East Shelby Road in the Town of Oakfield.

Kyle A. Scheuerlein is indicted for the crime of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged that on March 8 in the City of Batavia, Scheuerlein impeded the breathing or blood circulation of another person by applying pressure on that person's throat or neck. In count two, he is accused of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on that day, with intent to cause physical injury to a person, that he cause such injury with a dust pan with a long handle. In count three, he is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count three that on that day he possessed a dangerous instrument -- a dust pan with long handle -- with intent to use it unlawfully against another person. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Scheuerlein is accused of having been convicted in in the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial District, in Du Page County, Ill.: of: (1.) theft of stolen property with intent to deprive, a Class A misdemeanor, Aug. 2, 2011; (2.) theft -- unauthorized control with intent not exceeding $300, a Class A misdemeanor, Aug. 2, 2011; (3.) burglary, a Class 2 felony, on Aug. 2, 2011; (4.) retail theft, possessing displayed merchandise not exceeding $300, a Class A misdemeanor, Feb. 10, 2012; (5.) theft -- unauthorized control with intent to benefit between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony, Feb. 10, 2012; (6.) consumption of alcohol by any person under age 21, a Class A misdemeanor, Feb. 17, 2012; (7.) retail theft -- possession of displayed merchandise, a Class A misdemeanor, June 25, 2013; (8.) retail theft -- possession of displayed merchandise not exceeding $300, a Class A misdemeanor, on June 25, 2013. These convictions form the basis for count three in the current indictment.

Eric J. McGill is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count one that on Nov. 5 in the area of Hutchins Place in the City of Batavia that McGill possessed a dangerous instrument -- a bat, with intent to use it unlawfully against a person. In count two, McGill is accused of second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on that date he intentionally placed or attempted to place another person in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying a dangerous instrument -- a bat. In count three, McGill is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. In count three, it is alleged that on April 12 in the same area, he possessed a billy (an expandable baton). In count four, he is accused of the same crime as in count one, for allegedly possessing an electronic stun gun April 12 in the same area. In count five, he is accused of the same crime as count one, for allegedly possessing a billy on May 2 in the same area. In count six, McGill is accused of the same crime as in count one, for allegedly possession a billy in the same area on June 18. In count seven, the defendant is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class D felony, for allegedly possessing a billy on June 18, with intent to use it against another person. In count eight, McGill is accused of the same crime as in count one, for allegedly possessing an electronic stun gun June 18 in the same area. In count nine, McGill is accused of a second count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, for allegedly possessing an electronic stun gun June 18 in the same area with intent to use it against a person unlawfully. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, McGill is accused of having been convicted: on Nov. 10, 2008, in Orleans County Court of attempted making a terroristic threat, a Class E felony; on Sept. 7, 2017, in Town of Shelby Court, of third-degree menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; and on June 13, 2018, in Town of Albion Court, of attempted petit larceny, a Class B misdemeanor. The convictions form the basis for all counts in the current indictment except count two.

Laura Vazquez Coronado is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class D felony. It is alleged that on May 13 in the Town of Byron that Coronado drove a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt on Griswold Road while she was intoxicated. In count two, Coronado is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class D felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count three, she is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class E felony, for allegedly knowing at the time that her driver's license was suspended or revoked by authorities and she was driving while allegedly under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Coronado is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on July 25, 2018 in Town of Elba Court, and of the same crime Nov. 28, 2018 in Town of Elba Court. The convictions form the basis for count three of the current indictment.

Samantha G. Reff is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 3 on Route 5 and Kelsey Road in the Town of Batavia that Reff drove a 2006 black Pontiac Torrent while her ability to do so was impaired by use of a drug and that she did so while a child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count two, Reff is accused of aggravated driving while her ability was impaired by drugs, a Class E felony, and while a second child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count three, Reff is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class a misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly acting in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17. In count four, she is accused of the same crime as in count three because a second child less than 17 was involved. In count five, Reff is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly possessing buprenorphine and naloxone. In count six, she is accused of the same crime as in count six for allegedly knowingly possessing alprazolam.

Derrick R. Kio is indicted for the crime of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 21 in the Village of Le Roy that Kio intentionally disobeyed or resisted a stay away order of protection. In count two, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, an unclassified misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on that day Kio operated a vehicle in the Village of Le Roy while his driver's license was suspended or revoked by authorities. It is further alleged that at the time, he had three or more suspensions imposed on three separate dates for failure to answer, appear or pay a fine. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Kio is accused of having been convicted of second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor, on Dec. 19 and that conviction was within five years of the crime alleged in the current indictment.

John M. Tullar is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on March 3 in the Town of Bergen that Tullar operated a 2010 Ford on Route 33 while he was intoxicated. In count two, Tullar is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Tullar is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Nov. 23, 2010 in the Town of Ogden Court, Monroe County, and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.