Grand Jury: Man indicted for September carjacking at Batavia Kwik-Fill

Constantine D. Murrell is indicted for the crime of second-degree robbery, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 25 at the Kwik-Fill gas station/convenience store at the intersection of Ellicott and Jackson streets in the City of Batavia that Murrell forcibly stole a 2008 automobile. In count two, he is accused of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged in count two that during the commission or attempted commission of the aforementioned felony that he cause physical injury to a person. in count three, he is accused of reckless driving, a misdemeanor, for driving the 2008 vehicle in a manner that interfered with the free and proper use of the roadways and/or unreasonably endangered users of those roadways. In count four, Murrell is accused of unlawful lfeeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count four that he attempted to flee an officer, knowing that he had been directed to stop, and that his speeds equaled or exceeded 25 miles per hour above the speed limit or he engaged in reckless driving.

Dylan J. Perry is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. It is alleged that between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 he knowingly entered and remained unlawfully in a building located on Broadway Road in the Town of Darien with intent to commit a crime. In count two, Perry is accused of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that Perry stole $300 in U.S. currency and a pair of work boots while inside the property on Broadway Road.

Antonio J. Goodson is indicted for the crime of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 22 in the City of Batavia that he violated a duly served order of protection by being in the presence of the protected party. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Goodson is accused of having been convicted of criminal contempt in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, on Jan. 19 in City of Rochester Court. That conviction was for a violation of a stay away family offense order of protection and was within five years of the crime alleged in the current indictment.

Thomas J. Claffey is indicted for the crime of driving while ability impaired by drugs, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 18 in the Town of Stafford that he drove a 2016 Chevrolet on Route 33 while his ability to do so was impaired by use of a drug. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, Claffey is accused of having been convicted for DWI, as a misdemeanor, on July 28, 2008, in Town of Irondequoit, and that conviction was within 10 years of the crime alleged in the current indictment.