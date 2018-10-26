Local Matters

October 26, 2018 - 3:35pm

Grand Jury: Phelps Road, Basom, sex offender accused of failing to register change of address

posted by Billie Owens in news, Grand Jury, crime, notify, Darien, Basom, Le Roy.

Daniel E. King is indicted for the crime of failure to register a change of address as a sex offender, a Class E felony. It is alleged that the convicted sex offender moved to 2058 Phelps Road in the Town of Basom on Jan. 24 and failed to register his change of address with the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 calendar days as required.

Candido Candelaria III is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 16 in the Town of Le Roy that Candelaria drove a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox on Route 33 while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of aggravated DWI, per se, as a Class D felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .18 percent or more at the time. In count three, it is alleged that the defendant knew or had reason to know that his driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities, and that he was under the influence of alcohol or a drug at the time. In Special information filed by the District Attorney, Candelaria is accused of having been convicted for DWI, per se, on Jan. 9, 2017 in Town of Ridgeway Court, Orleans County. The conviction forms the basis for count three of the current indictment.

Benjamin J. Marien is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 15 in the Town of Darien that Marien drove a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on Chick Road while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 at the time. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Marien is accused of having been convicted of DWI as a misdemeanor on Oct. 12, 2016, in City of Batavia Court and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

