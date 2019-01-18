Grand Jury: Trio accused of driving while impaired, plus pair of accused scofflaws

Antonio D. Dames is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 9 in the Town of Alabama that Dames drove a 2000 Chevrolet on Lewiston Road while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count three, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class E felony, for driving while his driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities and while under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count four, Dames is accused of circumvention of an interlock device, a violation, for driving a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Dames is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on April 3, 2014 in Town of Lockport Court in Niagara County. That conviction forms the basis for the license suspension/revocation referred to in count three of the current indictment.

John D. Meiler is indicted for the crime of driving while ability impaired by drugs, as a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 21 in the Town of Alabama that Meiler drove a 2011 Chevrolet on Bloomingdale Road while his ability to do so was impaired by drugs. In count two, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that the defendant drove when he knew his driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities and while under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count three, he is accused of circumvention of an interlock device, a violation, for driving a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Meiler is accused of: having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Sept. 5, 2006, in Town of Alden Court in Erie County; having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Dec. 8, 2006 in County Court in Erie County; and having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Jan. 26, 2018 in County Court in Erie County. These three prior convictions form the basis for the license suspension/revocation referred to in count two of the current indictment. Furthermore, it is alleged that Meiler knew of the prior conviction and that his driver's license was still suspended or revoked.

William R. Reynolds is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on July 28 in the Town of Pembroke that Reynolds drove a 2008 Chevrolet on Interstate 90 while his driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities and that he did so while under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count two, he is accused driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. In count three, the is accused of aggravated DWI, as a Class E felony, for having a child age 15 or less as a passenger. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Reynolds is accused of having been convicted of aggravated DWI, a Class E felony, on Jan. 15, 2010 in County Court in Tioga County and that conviction forms the basis for count one in the current indictment.

Rahim J. Collazo is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 29 in the Town of Batavia that Collazo drove a 2008 Chevrolet on Batavia Elba Townline Road while his driver's license was suspended or revoked and he had in effect 10 or more suspensions imposed on 10 different dates for failure to appear or pay a fine: March 24 in the Town of Irondequoit -- Monroe County; Nov. 9, 2017 in the Town of Henrietta -- Monroe County; March 14, 2017 in the Rochester Administrative Adjudication Bureau -- Monroe County; Feb. 5, 2016 in the Town of Brighton -- Monroe County; Oct. 10, 2015 and Sept. 24, 2014 and June 24, 2014 in the Rochester Administrative Adjudication Bureau -- Monroe County; June 22, 2013 in the Town of Tully -- Onondaga County; Feb. 6, 2013 in the Town of Windsor, Broome County; Nov. 1, 2012 in the Town of Sandy Creek, Oswego County; and Dec. 6, 2011 in the City of Rochester. In count two, Collazo is accused of the offense of speeding. It is alleged in count two that the defendant drove in excess of 55 mph, the posted speed limit.

Kayel J. McClary is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 1 in the Town of Pembroke that McClary drove a 2016 Ford on Interstate 90 while his driver's license was suspended or revoked and he had in effect 10 or more suspensions imposed on at least 10 separate dates for failure to appear or pay a fine in the City of Rochester: Aug. 11, 2011; April 8, 2014; May 6, 2014; June 10, 2014; July 8, 2014; Dec. 23, 2014; March 4, 2015; April 7, 2015; June 16, 2015; Jan. 18, 2017; May 9, 2017; Feb. 6, 2018; and April 24, 2018.