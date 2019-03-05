Grand Jury: Trio accused of DWI

Ranelle E. Reuben is accused of driving while intoxicated, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 18 she drove a 2010 Dodge on Route 5, Route 98 and Batavia-Elba Townline Road while intoxicated. In count two, she is accused of aggravated DWI, per se, for having a BAC of .18 percent or more at the time. In count three, she is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony, for driving while her driver's license was suspended or revoked and while she was intoxicated. In count four, she is again accused of aggravated unlicensed operation -- for driving without a license while knowing it was withdrawn because she refused to submit to a chemical test, and while she was under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count five, the defendant is accused of circumvention of an interlock device for driving a vehicle which was not equipped with a court-ordered ignition interlock device. In count six, Reuben is accused of following too closely in violation of vehicle and traffic law. It is alleged in count six that Reuben followed another vehicle more closely than was reasonable and prudent, in regard to speed, traffic and roadways conditions. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Reuben is accused of having been convicted of DWI as a Class E felony on Dec. 20 2012 in Genesee County Court. That conviction forms the basis for the suspension or revocation referred to in count three of the current indictment; and she knew or had reason to know about the 2012 conviction and the subsequent loss of her driver's license.

Rodney S. Schwartz is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 25 in the Town of Alexander that Schwartz drove a 2014 Ford on Route 20 while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, also a Class E felony, for driving that day without a driver's license, which had been suspended or revoked. In count three, Schwartz is accused of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that he intentionally obstructed, impaired or perverted the administration of law or other governmental function by means of intimidation, physical force or interference, or by any independently unlawful act. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Schwartz is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a Class E felony, on April 16, 2010 in Supreme Court, City of Buffalo, Erie County and that conviction forms the basis of the suspension or revocation referenced in the current indictment.

Trisha A. Park is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 30 in the Town of Le Roy that Park drove a 2012 Chevrolet on Wolcott Street while her ability to do so was impaired by the use of a drug and while a child 15 years of age or less was a passenger. In count two, she is accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs, as a misdemeanor. In count three, she is accused of endangering the welfare of a child by knowingly acting in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old.