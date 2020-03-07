Grand Jury: Two people accused of possessing fentanyl in Byron with intent to sell it

Chance J. Barnwell-McClary and Marvelous C. Williams are indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 10 in the Town of Byron, that the defendants knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- fentanyl -- with the intent to sell it. In count two, Barnwell-McClary and Williams are accused of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on Oct. 10 in the Town of Byron that the defendants knowingly possessed or sold gelatin capsules, glassine envelopes, vials, capsules or other material suitable for packaging individuals quantities of a narcotic drugs or stimulants under circumstances that evinced the intent to use or unlawfully manufacture, package or dispense a narcotic drug or stimulant.

Niasia S. Jiggetts is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that in 2017 at an apartment in the 4000 block of West Main Street Road, Town of Batavia, that the defendant, being age 18 or older, intentionally caused physical injury to a person under age 7. In count two, she is accused of another count of second-degree assault. It is alleged in count two that last year on Thomas Avenue in the City of Batavia that the defendant, an adult, intentionally caused physical injury to a person less than 7 years old.

Edwin Peart Jr. is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 29 in the City of Batavia the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug, cocaine, with the intent to sell it. In count two, Peart is accused of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count two that Peart introduced dangerous contraband -- cocaine -- into the Genesee County Jail. In count three, he is accused of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that on Aug. 29, believing certain evidence was about to be produced, he tried to suppress it, by an act of concealment, alteration, destruction, intimidation or force. Peart is accused of retrieving bags of cocaine from his underwear while being processed at the jail, placing them in his mouth and chewing them, "refusing all commands to open his mouth and spit the substance out."

Walter H. Bennett is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 24 in the City of Batavia that he knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with the intent to sell it. In count two, he is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on Oct. 24 in the City of Batavia that he knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance -- cocaine.

James R. Blakeslee is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 28 in the Town of Le Roy on Route 19, Blakeslee drove a 2003 Dodge while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony. In is alleged in count two that the defendant had a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time, according to an chemical analysis of his breath. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Blakeslee is accused of having been convicted of DWI as a misdemeanor on Sept. 16, 2014 in Wyoming County Court, and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Schnell A. Ogletree is indicted for the crime of driving while ability impaired by drugs, as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Sept. 14 in the Town of Stafford that Ogletree drove a 2012 GMC Terrain on Route 33 while her ability was impaired by the use of drugs. In count two, she is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that when she drove that day she knew or had reason to know that her driver's license was suspended or revoked by authorities. In count three, Ogletree is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that on that day she knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance -- cocaine. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Ogletree is accused of having been convicted of driving while ability impaired by the consumption of alcohol. It is alleged in Special Information that the defendant was convicted of this on June 12 in the Town of Onondaga and this conviction forms the basis of count two in the current indictment.

Shamya Brown is indicted for the crime of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on March 19 in the Town of Batavia that Brown stole cosmetics and/or skin care items having a value exceeding $1,000.