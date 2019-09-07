Grand Jury: Woman accused of driving drunk and leaving scene of serious injury accident in Le Roy

Lorie A. Litolff is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on March 30 in the Town of Le Roy that Litolff drove a 2003 Chevrolet on Route 19 (Lake Street) while intoxicated. In count two, she is acused of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting it, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that she drove the Chevrolet when an incident occurred that resulted in serious physical injury to a person and she knew this but failed to stop. And when no police officer was in the vicinity when the injury was sustained, she failed to report as soon as she was able to.

Ronald G. Besemer-McLean is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a CLass E felony. It is alleged that on March 2 in the Town of Le Roy that Besemer-McClean drove a 2006 Acura on I-490 when he knew his driver's license was suspended or revoked and while he was under to influence of alcohol or a drug. In count two, he is accused of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. In count three, he is accused of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that he defied police orders and placed a plastic baggie containing an unknown substance in his mouth and swallowed it. In count four, Besemer-McClean is accused of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, the defendant is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Nov. 7, 2012 in City of Rochester Court. The conviction forms the basis for the suspension or revocation referred to in count one of the current indictment.