Grand Jury: Woman accused of driving drunk with five children in the vehicle

Michele R. Williams is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, which is a Class E felony. It is alleged that on May 24 in the Town of Darien that Williams drove a 2013 Chevrolet on Route 77 while having a BAC of .08 percent or more and while a child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count two, Williams is accused of aggravated DWI with a child as passenger, a Class E felony, also on May 24. In counts three and four, Williams is accused of the same crimes, respectively, for having a second child age 15 or less in the vehicle. In counts five and six, Williams is accused of the same crimes, respectively, for having a third child age 15 or less in the vehicle. In counts seven and eight, Williams is accused of the same crimes, respectively, for having a fourth child age 15 or less in the vehicle​. In counts nine and 10, Williams is accused of the same crimes, respectively, for having a fifth child age 15 or less in the vehicle​. In count 11, Williams is accused of following another vehicle too closely, a vehicle and traffic violation, without having due regard for the speed to the vehicle, the traffic or the condition of the roadway.

Taraleen T. Tundo is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on May 1 in the Town of Stafford that Tundo drove a 2004 Ford on Route 5 while her ability to do so was impaired by the conbined influence of drugs and while a child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count two, Tundo is accused of driving left of pavement markings the same day, a vehicle and traffic violation. In count three, she is accused of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemenaor. It is alleged in count three that Tundo knowingly possessed gelatin capsules, glassine envelopes, vials, capsules or other material suitable for packaging individual quantities or narcotic drugs.

Brian K. Dyer is indicted for the crime of first-degree assault, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that on July 5 in the City of Batavia that Dyer intended to, and did, cause serious physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument -- a concrete statue. In count two, Dyer is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, for possessing a dangerous instrument -- a concrete statue -- with the intent to use if unlawfully against another person.

Patrick J. Gonzales is indicted for the crime of third-degress burglary, a Class D felony. On March 16, 2017, Gonzales allegedly knowingly entered a building on Lake Street in the Town of Le Roy with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, he is accused of third-degree grand larceny, also a Class D felony, for allegedly stealing property with a value in excess of $3,000 -- a safe and personal property valued at about $3,702.50 in U.S. currency.

Sybil D. Davis is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on April 3 in the Town of Le Roy that Davis drove a 2001 Dodge on Route 19 while her license was suspended or revoked by authorities and while she was under the influence of a drug or alcohol. In count two, she is accused of driving that day while her ability was impaired by the combined influence of drugs or alcohol, as a misdemeanor. In count three, Davis is accused of reckless driving, as a misdemeanor, for driving that day in a manner that unreasonable interfered with the free and proper use of the roadway or unreasonably endangered users of the roadway. In count three, Davis is accused of reckless driving for crossing the center line and driving into the path of an oncoming vehicle in the Town of Pavilion and/or Le Roy that was operating lawfully; the affected vehicle had to engage in evasive manuevers in order to avoid a collision. In count four, Davis is accused of reckless driving for crossing the center line and driving into the path of an oncoming vehicle in the Town of Le Roy that was operating lawfully; the affected vehicle had to engage in evasive manuevers in order to avoid a collision. In count five, Davis is accused of reckless driving for crossing the center line and driving into the path of an oncoming vehicle in the Village of Le Roy that was operating lawfully; the affected vehicle had to engage in evasive manuevers in order to avoid a collision. In count six, Davis is accused of attempted escape in the thrid degree, a Class B misdemeanor, for allegedly attempting to escape from custody on April 3 in the Town of Le Roy.

Joseph L. Ruise is indicted for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 21 in the City of Batavia that Ruise knowingly possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it. In count two, Ruise is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony. In count two, he is accused of knowingly and unlawfully possessing one or more preparations, compounds or mixtures containing the narcotic drug cocaine and these had an aggragate weight of one-eighth ounce or more. In count three, Ruise is indicted for the crime of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that on the same day, Ruise knowlingly possessed gelatin capsules, glassine envelopes, vials, capsules or other material suitable for packaging individual quantities of narcotic drugs.

Christopher A. Ridgeway is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 27 in the City of Batavia that Ridgeway knowingly and unlawfully possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it. In count two, he is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on the same day, Ridgeway knowingly and unlawfully possessed alprazolam.