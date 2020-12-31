Grand Jury: Woman accused of possessing cocaine and fentanyl in the city with intent to sell

Desiree M. Hutchinson is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 12 in the City of Batavia that Hutchinson knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, she is accused of the same crime for allegedly possessing fentanyl that day with intent to sell it. In count three, she is accused of criminal possession of a crontrolled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony, for allegedly knowingly and unlawfully possessing one or more substanes containing a a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- which had an aggregate weight of one-eighth of an ounce or more.

Montell L. Cunningham is indicted for the crime of first-degree burglary, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 13 in an upper apartment on Tracy Avenue in the City of Bataiva that he unlawfully entered a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime and while there caused physical injury to a female victim. In count two, his is accused of second-degree strangulation, a Class D violent felony, for allegedly applying pressure to her neck or throat, with the deliberate intention of impeding normal breathing or blood circulation, and thereby caused stupor, loss of consciousness or physical injury or impairment. In count three, Cunningham is accused of second-degree harassment, a violation. It is alleged in count three that on that day, with intent to annoy or alarm a person, that he struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected the female victim to physical contact.

Anthony J. Welch is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on May 22 in the City of Batavia that Welch possessed cocaine with intent to sell it. In count two Welch is accused of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that on May 22 that he acted with intention to conceal evidence -- upon being confronted by a uniformed police officer, he hid a quantity of cocaine between his buttocks. In count three, Welch is accused of the crime of promoting prison contraband in the frist degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count three that on that day he knowingly and unlawfully introduced cocaine into a detention facility -- the Genesee County Jail. In count four, Welch is accused of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count four that on that day he knowingly had scales used to weigh or measure controlled substances and that he intended to use them for unlawfully packaging or dispensing a narcotic drug or stimulant.

David P. Grossman is indicted for the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 4 that Grossman entered and remained unlawfully in a dwelling on Highland Park in the City of Batavia with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, he is accused of third-degree criminal mischief, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that one that day he damaged property belonging to another person in an amount exceeding $250 -- a City of Batavia police patrol vehicle. In count three, he is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, for damaging property belonging to another person -- a door and the face of a clock. In count four, he is accused of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, for preventing or attempting to prevent a police officer from arresting him. In count five, Grossman is accused of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for impairing or attempting to impair a public servant from performing an official function by means of intimidation, force or unlawful act. In count six, the defendant is accused of third-degree coercion, a Class A misdemeanor, for making a demand of an officer and instilling fear that if the demand was not complied with, the defendant would cause physical harm to the officer. In counts seven and eight, respectively, Grossman is accused of endangering the welfare of two children, a Class A misdemeanor, for knowingly acting in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of children less than 17 years old.

Jennifer D. Abrams and Tarus O. Fluitt are indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 16 at the Crosby's store on Clinton Street Road in the Town of Batavia that these defendants committed the crime of second-degree criminal mischieg, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 16 they intentionally damaged property belonging to another person in an amount exceeding $1,500 -- mutiple doors, a kitchen sink and merchandise at that Crosby's location. In count three, they are accused of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, for alleging stealing porperty having a value of more than $3,000 -- cigarettes worth $3,500. In count four, they are accused of fifth-degree conspiracy, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally engaging in conduct that constituted a felony and they agreed and engaged in such conduct.

Aurelio A. Figueroa is indicted for the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. It is alleged that between July 2014 and July 2019 that Figueroa stole property valued at greater than $3,000 --- a total of $9,321 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. In count two, he is accused of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that on July 5, 2017 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a SNAP application/recertification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count three, he is accused of the same crime for filing another written instrument -- a Landlord Statement -- allegedly knowing it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count four, it is alleged that on Jan. 19, 2018 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a SNAP application/recertification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count five it is alleged that on Jan. 19, 2018 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a Shelter Verification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count six, it is alleged that on June 19, 2017 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a SNAP application/recertification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count seven, it is alleged that on June 19, 2018 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a Shelter Verification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count eight, it is alleged that that on Jan. 14, 2019 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a SNAP application/recertification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count nine, it is alleged that on Jan. 11, 2019 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a Shelter Verification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count 10, it is alleged that on July 9, 2019 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a SNAP application/recertification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count 11, it is alleged that on July 9, 2019 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a Shelter Verification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In count 12, it is alleged that on July 16, 2019 in the Town of Batavia that Figueroa offered a written instrument -- a SNAP application/recertification, knowing that it contained false information and presented it with the intent to defraud a public authority. In counts 13 and 14, Figueroa is accused of falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony, for allegedly making a false entries into business records by submitting Shelter Verification forms which had information crossed out on Jan. 19, 2018 and Jan. 14, 2019, respectively.

Ana M. Uribe is indicted for the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. It is alleged that between August and November 2019 in the Town of Batavia that she stole property with a value exceeding $3,000 -- a total of $3,218 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits and public assistance. In count two, Uribe is accused of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degreem a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that on Sept. 4, 2019 in the Town of Batavia that she submitted a SNAP/Public Assistance Recertification to public authorities knowing that is contained false information and did so with the intent to defraud them.

Robert A. Bell Jr. is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on March 13 of this year that Bell, in the City of Batavia, knowingly possessed stolen property with the intent to benefit himself and its value exceeded $3,000 -- a 2008 Hummer H2.

Craig L. Fien is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on July 22 on Lake Street in the Village of Le Roy that Fien possessed a dangerous instrument -- a bat -- with intent to use it unlawfully against another person. In count two, he is accused of second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count two that on that day he intentionally placed a person in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by means of displaying a dangerous instrument -- a bat. In Special Information filed by District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, Fien is accused of having been convicted of: petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, on Oct. 22, 2014 in Monroe Couny Court, and the same crime on Nov. 15, 2016, in Town of Batavia Court; criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, on Aug. 14, 2019 in Genesee County Court; and these convictions for the basis for count one in the current indictment.