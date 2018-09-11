Grand Jury: Woman indicted for vehicular manslaughter, man was killed on Sumner Road Aug. 11

Jennifer L. Serrano is indicted for second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 11 on Sumner Road in the Town of Darien that she caused the death of a male, and she drove a 2014 Jeep in violation of the law, and as a result of intoxication or impairment by use of a drug or the combined influence of drugs or alcohol, drove the Jeep in a manner that cause the death of a person. In count two, she is accused of leaving the scene of an accident with reporting it, a Class D felony, and the personal injury involved resulted in death. In count three, she is accused of driving while intoxicated, as a misdemeanor, for driving on Sumner Road and on state Route 77 on Aug. 11 in Darien while intoxicated. In count four, she is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, a misdemeanor. It is alleged in count four that she drove that day while knowing, or having reason to know, that her driver's license in New York was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities; and the revocation was based on a refusal to submit to a chemical test, in violation of vehicle and traffic law.

Ralph E. Stevenson is indicted for the crime of failure to verify as a sex offender, a Class E felony. It is alleged that this convicted Level 3 sex offender, in the Town of Bergen, on Jan. 26 failed to provide a current photograph of himself in the manner and within the time periods provided by law.

Jessie P. Polito AKA Jesse P. Polito is indicted for the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 8 in the Town of Le Roy that the defendant stole property -- a Capital One Mastercard. In counts two and three, he is accused of the same crime for allegedly stealing a second Mastercard and a Le Roy Federal Credit Union card, respectively. In count four, he is accused of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, for stealing property.