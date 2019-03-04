Grand reopening of LB Grand in Le Roy is March 19 -- ribbon cutting with chamber and St. Joseph's Day Feast

Above, file photo of inside LB Grand taken in March 2018.

Press release (inset photo below submitted):

LB Grand invites you to join them as they celebrate their grand reopening this month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a traditional Saint Joseph's Day feast on Tuesday, March 19.

Ribbon Cutting with the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce at 3:30 p.m.

Feast: 4 to 8 p.m. Executive Chef Sean Wolf reassures that the menu will still include favorites such as tripe, fish fry and of course, Dolly’s famous sauce, but guests can also expect to find new Italian American selections as well as an updated bread program that includes house-made sourdough. On March 19, guests will have the option to order a "St. Joe’s Plate" with traditional St. Joseph’s Day selections including the customary anise-flavored bread and Italian cookies. Fish Frys will be available Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the Lent season. For more information visit LBGrand.com or call to reserve a table 585-768-6707.

Some History on the LB Grand

The LB Grand came to be in 1983 as a result of the extraordinary efforts of Ron and Dolly Piazza. In the subsequent decades, the Piazza family fed and imbibed two generations of LeRoyans, Genesee County residents, friends, neighbors, and lovers of homemade Italian food. In 2017 the Piazzas “passed the torch” to the Farmer family.

Admittedly, when the Piazzas approached the Farmer family, the timing wasn’t ideal. With the restoration of Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn well underway, the thought of opening two restaurants simultaneously seemed challenging.

However, after touring the facility, Bill Farmer, proprietor, remarked, “We saw something” mentioning that the building had a sort of “mystique” that he was drawn to. He added that his Italian heritage added a nostalgic pull as well.

Executive Chef Wolf said that he was all for the idea and that he saw the LB Grand as “the spot” for the community, noting that the size of the building and history associated with it made the LB Grand a real gem within the community that was worth maintaining.

After the purchase, the Farmer family decided to keep the name that the Piazza family had built and continued operations while working towards exposing the character of the building.

Bill noted that “Things that take longer often yield a better result,” and for the past two years has worked in conjunction with his team to fine tune the interior, exterior and overall operations. “As with any business, it’s still a work in process but we’re proud of where it’s come and are excited to celebrate with the community.”