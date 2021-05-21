Great weather, nice turnout reported for Stafford Garden Club's annual Plant Sale at new, outdoor venue

Stafford Garden Club's annual Plant Sale was held Wednesday at a new, outside venue this year -- Emery Park. It is on Route 5 and has a pavilion.

Great weather didn't hurt the turnout, which Stafford Garden Club Member June Rouse said "more than met expectations" and resulted in "a lot of activity and business."

Attendees had their choice of a variety of hostas, aliums, Shasta daisies, phlox, peonies and little pines, all grown by members of the Stafford Garden Club. Before the event, Rouse said she was contributing aloes, spider plants and the ever-useful culinary herb basil.

Proceeds will go for town improvements and student scholarship funds.

Photos courtesy of June Rouse.