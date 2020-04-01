GSO announces cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19

From the Genesee Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors:

Like many of you, the Genesee Symphony Orchestra is closely monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effect it is having on our community and around the world.

We’re dedicated to creating a safe environment for our patrons, musicians, and volunteers to enjoy beautiful music.

As a result of recent events, we have decided to make the following changes to our upcoming event calendar:

The String Workshop scheduled for March 28 is cancelled;

The Young Artist Competition scheduled for May 2 is postponed until further notice. Applications are on our GSO website. Katharine Wilson is the contact person: [email protected]

We will continue to work with students andteachers from around the area to find opportunities for interested musicians to participate in future GSO events.

Our recital featuring Music Director and Conductor S. Shade Zajac and Brian Preston scheduled for April 19 will be postponed until further notice.

Our concert scheduled for May 3 at the Elba Central School Auditorium will be cancelled.

We are working diligently with musicians and special guests to find a time to perform this program for you in the near future, and as we make progress through this trying time we will keep everyone informed.

Our GSO would ask that you consider any of the Season Tickets which you purchased earlier be considered your donation to the orchestra’s yearly operating fund. If you request a ticket refund, please e-mail: [email protected]

The GSO's drawing for its annual raffle, “Canandaigua Culinary Experience,” scheduled for Sunday, May 3 has been postponed. We will reschedule the drawing to coincide with Maestro Zajac’s recital in late May, and we will inform our patrons when a final date is selected. If you have purchased raffle tickets, they are in a safe place until the drawing takes place. Musicians and Board Members still have tickets to sell until the recital.

Lastly, Summer Serenade is still scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23rd, at The LeRoyan . More information/details will be coming as August nears.

The GSO will continue to work with relevant community leaders to operate in a manner consistent with recommendations from health offcials, government, and our event-hosting venues. Every decision we make is with you in mind.

We look forward to continuing to provide our community with wonderful music for years to come.

Thank you,

GSO Board of Directors

From GSO Music Director and Conductor S. Shade Zajac:

"...These are indeed uncertain and troubling times, but we will work hard to make next season’s concerts all the more special. I would like to thank you for your continued support of this incredible and special orchestra.

"It is in times like these when music is most needed and so I hope you will keep us in your thoughts and music in your hearts. I wish you all health and I know we will see each other soon!