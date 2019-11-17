GSO performs seasonal selections for 'A Nutcracker Holiday' Dec. 8 at Byron-Bergen HS
Genesee Symphony Orchestra will perform "Symphonic Pictures II -- A Nutcracker Holiday" at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Byron-Bergen High School.
It is located at 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.
S. Shade Zajac is the music director and conductor.
The program is:
- "Christmas Concerto" by Corelli
- "Sleigh Ride" by Anderson
- Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, movement I, by Saint-Saëns, performed by Amy Feng, GSO 2019 Young Artist winner
- "The Nutcracker" selections from Act I by Tchaikovsky
- Holiday Selections performed by the Pembroke Elementary School Chorus, directed by Erin Rush, with pianist Sarah Panna
- "Christmas Festival" by Anderson
Tickets are $15 for adults; seniors $10; and students with student ID, free.
Tickets are available at: Roxy's Music Store (228 W. Main St., Batavia); The Yngodess Shop (73 Main St., Batavia); the Bank of Castile, Le Roy (29 Main St.); and online at the GSO website here.
This concert is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the NYS Legislature. The funds are administered by GO ART!