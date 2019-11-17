Local Matters

November 17, 2019 - 1:20pm

GSO performs seasonal selections for 'A Nutcracker Holiday' Dec. 8 at Byron-Bergen HS

posted by Billie Owens in GSO, Genesee Symphony Orchestra, news, A Nutcracker Holiday, concert.

Genesee Symphony Orchestra will perform "Symphonic Pictures II -- A Nutcracker Holiday" at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Byron-Bergen High School.

It is located at 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.

S. Shade Zajac is the music director and conductor.

The program is:

  • "Christmas Concerto" by Corelli
  • "Sleigh Ride" by Anderson
  • Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, movement I, by Saint-Saëns, performed by Amy Feng, GSO 2019 Young Artist winner
  • "The Nutcracker" selections from Act I by Tchaikovsky
  • Holiday Selections performed by the Pembroke Elementary School Chorus, directed by Erin Rush, with pianist Sarah Panna
  • "Christmas Festival" by Anderson

Tickets are $15 for adults; seniors $10; and students with student ID, free.

Tickets are available at: Roxy's Music Store (228 W. Main St., Batavia); The Yngodess Shop (73 Main St., Batavia); the Bank of Castile, Le Roy (29 Main St.); and online at the GSO website here.

This concert is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the NYS Legislature. The funds are administered by GO ART!

