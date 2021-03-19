GSO to hold free virtual memorial concert next Friday to honor the late Bob Knipe

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra will livestream a free memorial concert next Friday honoring the late musician and educator Bob Knipe, who played in the orchestra and served on the board for many years, among his other contributions.

Music Director and Conducter S. Shade Zajac, in a note to friends and supporters about the concert, says Bob was truly a "force for the arts," one who "worked tirelessly to make our GSO a vibrant part of our GLOW region."

The Robert Knipe Memorial Concert will be held virtually via the streaming service Vimeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

A few days prior, a lnik will appear on the GSO website and its social media pages with a link that will allow you to access the concert. The link will go directly to the livestream, which will be activated at 7:20 p.m.

Here's the program for next Friday's concert:

Der Freischütz Overture -- Carl Maria von Weber

-- Carl Maria von Weber Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 - Nocturne -- Felix Mendelssohn

-- Felix Mendelssohn Trois (3) Gymnopédies, Gymnopédie No. 1 -- Erik Satie, orchestrated by Claude Debussy

-- Erik Satie, orchestrated by Claude Debussy English Folk Song Suite, March -- Ralph Vaughan Williams

-- Ralph Vaughan Williams String Quarter No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135, III. Lento assai, cantate e tranquillo -- Ludwig van Beethoven

-- Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68, Finale -- Johannes Brahms

-- Johannes Brahms "Nimrod" from Enigma Variations, Op. 36 -- Edward Elgar

Also be aware that GSO's board and the Knipe family have decided to create a scholarship in Bob's name.

About the Robert Knipe Memorial Fund

It will be used to expand opportunities for elementary, middle school, high school and college-bound students to further advance their music education. The funds will promote their musical growth through attending music camps, festivals, Area All State and All State festivals -- empowering them to enter music and stay involved in their musical growth. It is hoped young musicians who are beneficiaries will be influenced to continue in their musical career.

GSO hopes to raise donations from the memorial concert to support this new project and you can donate on the GSO website.

"Bob was passionate about many things ... One of his many passions was creating opportunities for young musicians to further their growth and love of the art," says Zajac.

File photos from May 2017 taken of the GSO's visit to Oakfield-Alabama Elementary School.