Guided kayak tours of DeWitt Pond offered July 20, must RSVP by July 17

Seize the day with a guided kayak tour of DeWitt Pond on Saturday July 20th!

Explore the pond by water and discover a new world.

Session 1 takes place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Session 2 takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet at the boat launch at DeWitt Recreation Area, located off Cedar Street in the City of Batavia.

No experience needed, a beginner kayaking lesson is provided! Rent a kayak or bring your own.

Kayak rentals with life vests are provided by Adventures in Fitness Inc. Solo kayak rentals are available for ages 12 and up, tandem kayak rentals are available for kids under 12 and must be piloted by an adult.

Guided tour fee is $20/person without rental or $25/person with kayak rental per session. Fee for children under 12 is $12 per session. Preregistration is required by Wednesday July 17th , call 585-344-1122!

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.