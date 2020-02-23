Local Matters

February 23, 2020 - 1:21pm

GV Wind Ensemble's Spring Concert is April 25 in Alexander

posted by Billie Owens in entertainment, genesee valley wind ensemble, news, music.

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble's Spring Concert will be held at Alexander High School at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

The school is located at 3314 Buffalo St. in Alexander.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors 55+ and veterans; $5 for students with ID; children age 5 and under are admitted free. For families, cost is $25 for immediate families and children -- mother and/or father and up to four children.

The featured works for the Spring Concert are:

  • "Toccata for Band" by Frank Erickson
  • "A Touch of Tuba" by Art Detrick*
  • "Into Battle" by Christopher Taylor
  • "The Lion King" by Elton John, Tim Rice, Hans Zimmer, arrangements by Calvin Custer
  • "Foundry" by John Mackey 
  • "Molly on the Shore" by -- Percy Grainger, with Guest Conductor Meaghan McTammany
  • Selections from the musical "Chicago" -- arrangements by Ted Ricketts
  • "Mama Mia!" -- arrangements by Roy Phillippe
  • National Emblem March -- Edwin Eugene Bagley

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble will be conducted by its founder, Philip J. Briatico.

Meaghan McTammany will be the guest conductor.

*Matt Stanton, of Avon Central School, is the guest soloist, playing tuba.

The purpose of the GVWE is to serve and to provide the Greater Genesee Valley audience with new and familiar live music, to serve its membership with the opportunity to perform challenging wind ensemble literature and to create the opportunity for the conductor and musicians to grow their collective musical talents.

The GVWE Spring Concert is made possible, in part, by the Reach Grant program administered by the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council.

