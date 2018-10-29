October 29, 2018 - 12:47pm
Halloween in the city is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, be smart, be safe
Press release from the City of Batavia Police Department:
The City of Batavia will observe Halloween activities from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31st, only. Below are some safety tips for the big night.
- If you plan on going door to door, make sure you are properly supervised by a parent or responsible adult;
- Do not go to homes where the porch lights are off;
- Use a flashlight to let drivers see you, and see where you are going;
- To avoid tripping or injury don't wear costumes that are loose fitting and too long;
- Don't wear masks that obscure your vision; makeup is a good alternative to masks;
- Wear reflective, bright colors to be seen by drivers after dark;
- Walk on the sidewalks, or as near to the curb as possible if there are no sidewalks;
- Observe safety rules when crossing or walking on the streets, and stay clear of traffic;
- Parents should inspect any treats before you eat them!
- The Batavia Police Department highly recommends as an alternative to going door to door, attending one of the Halloween events sponsored by local businesses;
- Choose costumes that are marked flame retardant;
- Make props such as magic wands and swords out of cardboard, rather than metal or wood;
- Give and accept wrapped or packed candy only;
- Go out in daylight and carry a flashlight in case of delay;
- Have children stay within their neighborhood; only visit homes you know;
- All trick or treating shall be completed by 9 p.m.
