October 29, 2018 - 12:47pm

Halloween in the city is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, be smart, be safe

Halloween, halloween safety tips, news, trick or treat.

Press release from the City of Batavia Police Department:

The City of Batavia will observe Halloween activities from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31st, only. Below are some safety tips for the big night.
Have a safe and happy Halloween!

  • If you plan on going door to door, make sure you are properly supervised by a parent or responsible adult;
  • Do not go to homes where the porch lights are off;
  • Use a flashlight to let drivers see you, and see where you are going;
  • To avoid tripping or injury don't wear costumes that are loose fitting and too long;
  • Don't wear masks that obscure your vision; makeup is a good alternative to masks;
  • Wear reflective, bright colors to be seen by drivers after dark;
  • Walk on the sidewalks, or as near to the curb as possible if there are no sidewalks;
  • Observe safety rules when crossing or walking on the streets, and stay clear of traffic;
  • Parents should inspect any treats before you eat them!
  • The Batavia Police Department highly recommends as an alternative to going door to door, attending one of the Halloween events sponsored by local businesses;
  • Choose costumes that are marked flame retardant;
  • Make props such as magic wands and swords out of cardboard, rather than metal or wood;
  • Give and accept wrapped or packed candy only;
  • Go out in daylight and carry a flashlight in case of delay;
  • Have children stay within their neighborhood; only visit homes you know;
  • All trick or treating shall be completed by 9 p.m.

