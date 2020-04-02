Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 2, 2020 - 3:56pm

Handyman Program for seniors will continue outdoor repairs, but indoor repairs made on case-by-case basis

posted by Billie Owens in covid-19, office for the aging, news, handyman program.

From the Genesee County Office for the Aging:

Handyman Program Update

The Handyman Program for Genesee County residents age 60 years and older will be limiting services during this time.

Due to the guidance provided by the State* and to protect the safety and well-being of the service recipient, requests for IN-HOME Handyman services will be prescreened and a determination will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Outdoor repairs will continue.

Requests for Handyman services may be made by calling NY Connects/Genesee County Office for the Aging at (585) 343-1611.

The Handyman Program is funded by the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging and is administered by the PathStone Corporation. 

*UPDATED by Governor Cuomo's office at 4:01 p.m. today (April 2) NYS on PAUSE Extended: it mandates that nonessential workers work from home, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from others in public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get the facts.

Calendar

April 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button