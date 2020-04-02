Handyman Program for seniors will continue outdoor repairs, but indoor repairs made on case-by-case basis

From the Genesee County Office for the Aging:

Handyman Program Update

The Handyman Program for Genesee County residents age 60 years and older will be limiting services during this time.

Due to the guidance provided by the State* and to protect the safety and well-being of the service recipient, requests for IN-HOME Handyman services will be prescreened and a determination will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Outdoor repairs will continue.

Requests for Handyman services may be made by calling NY Connects/Genesee County Office for the Aging at (585) 343-1611.

The Handyman Program is funded by the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging and is administered by the PathStone Corporation.

*UPDATED by Governor Cuomo's office at 4:01 p.m. today (April 2) NYS on PAUSE Extended: it mandates that nonessential workers work from home, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from others in public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get the facts.