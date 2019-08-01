Handyman services available to GC residents 60 and older who need minor home repairs

Press release:

If you are a Genesee County resident 60 or older (or you know someone who is) and would like help with small repairs to your home, inside or out, let the Handyman help.

The Handyman Program, offered through the Pathstone Corporation and funded by the Muriel Marshall Fund, is a home maintenance and minor repair program.

Call NY Connects/Office for the Aging at 343-1611 for more information.

A sampling of services is as follows: