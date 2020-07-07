Have you seen this stolen bike? A little girl on Manhattan Avenue would like it back

A 10-year-old girl who lives on Manhattan Avenue in the City of Batavia is sad because someone stole her new bicycle (pictured above) from her yard last weekend.

It was a gift from her grandparents, who generously bought the family four new bikes to ride this summer -- one for each child -- three girls and a boy.

A family member named Ariel is reaching out to readers of The Batavian for help in finding the bicycle. It was reported as stolen to the City of Batavia Police Department, too.

She says the bike belongs to the oldest granddaughter of her Aunt Lisa.

If you know anything about the bike's whereabouts, please call or text Lisa at (585) 356-6074.