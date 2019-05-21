Hawley announces $6.3 million funding for senior housing in Le Roy

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today proudly announced that more than $9 million has been awarded to improve the availability of two affordable housing projects and revitalize the surrounding community.

Frances Apartments II in the Town of Sweden was awarded $3.4 million to create 48 affordable apartments, and $6.3 million was awarded for La Rosa Villas in the Village of Le Roy, creating 60 affordable apartments for seniors close to the village's main street and transportation.

“Home ownership is ingrained as part of the American dream, and helping our seniors and most vulnerable New Yorkers achieve safe, affordable and comfortable living situations is a primary responsibility we all realize as lawmakers,” Hawley said.

“I am proud to see such a large investment injected into the communities of Le Roy and Sweden, as these investments will lift up all residents, but especially those seeking affordable housing. I am pleased to take part in such an important announcement and look forward to these developments serving residents for years to come.”

The funds were made available through New York State Homes & Community Renewal's 2018 Unified Funding Application, a streamlined process to apply for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and low-interest loans for affordable, multifamily developments.