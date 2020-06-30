Hawley announces restock of hand sanitizer for local businesses

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley announced today that his district office is continuing to distribute hand sanitizer to local businesses in need.

Hawley has confirmed the sanitizer comes by the gallon or in 2-ounce bottles for employee and employer use.

This initiative is part of a continued effort to assist local businesses with keeping up their health standards in conjunction with CDC and Department of Health regulations following the COVID-19 outbreak in New York.

“I’m happy to help the community any way I can, and while this gesture is small, I know it goes a long way,” Hawley said. “This is just one of the ways I’m showing the rest of the state that we can uphold health standards on our own while reopening the economy and supporting our communities at the same time.”

Hawley and his district office are also working on acquiring more face masks for personal and business use. Anyone looking to acquire hand sanitizer in the future may reach out to Hawley’s district office to coordinate a pick-up. Anyone looking to acquire masks may reach out to their county EMO office.