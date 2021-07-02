Head-on collision blocking traffic on Route 77 just north of I-90

A two-vehicle head-on collision is reported just north of the Thruway at 8331 Alleghany Road in Pembroke. There is air bag deployment and one of the vehicles is blocking southbound traffic. The second vehicle is off the roadway.

Indian Falls and Pembroke fire departments are responding. Corfu Fire Police are called to reroute traffic at the Thruway entrance.

UPDATE 2:09 p.m.: Command asks for Speedy Dry to soak up liquids leaking from the vehicle in the roadway.

UPDATE 2:11 p.m.: Injuries are mostly minor. One man with a cardiac history is being assisted by medics on scene.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: Two patients are being transported by medics to ECMC. Two wreckers are called to tow the disabled vehicles.