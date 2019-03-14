Local Matters

March 14, 2019 - 4:24pm

Head-on collision: Car vs. semi in Pembroke, serious injuries

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, pembroke.

A head-on car vs. tractor-trailer accident with serious injuries was reported in Pembroke about an hour ago.

The location is 352 Main Road. It is close to the Erie County line.

Pembroke, Indian Falls and East Pembroke fire departments are on scene along with an ambulance.

Two Mercy Flight helicopters on standby were cancelled.

The accident is blocking traffic and the road is closed. There is a large debris field. The semi is in a ditch.

UPDATE 5:52 p.m.: Law enforcement command at the scene confirms this a fatal accident.

