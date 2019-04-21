Head-on collision on Main Road in East Pembroke

A head-on collision with injuries is reported at 2102 Main Road in East Pembroke. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire department are responding along with Mercy medics.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Darien is called to provide the fourth ambulance into the scene. The location is between Indians Falls Road and Cleveland Road.

UPDATE 3:22 p.m. (by Howard): This was not a head-on collision. One car rear-ended another. "It sounded serious at first but it appears to be minor in nature," said East Pembroke Fire Chief Don Newton. There were six patients, all with minor injuries. Two were taken to ECMC and four to UMMC. A couple of the patients were teenagers, the rest were adults. East Pembroke Fire responded. Corfu assisted with traffic control. Three Mercy EMS advanced life support ambulances responded and Darien's basic life support ambulance also responded. Law enforcement would not release further information at the scene. A deputy said there will be more information in a press release at a later time.