Head-on collision reported on Lake Street Road, Le Roy

A head-on two-car collision is reported at 8042 Lake Street Road in Le Roy. Unknown injuries. There is entrapment.

The vehicles are blocking traffic. Smoke is coming from one of the vehicles.

Le Roy fire and ambulance are responding, and Bergen and Pavilion are called for mutual aid.

UPDATE 1:14 p.m.: Le Roy Fire Police are called to shut down Route 19 in the area of the accident.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.: Mercy Flight has been dispatched.

UPDATE 1:29 p.m.: Mercy Flight is hovering nearby and plan to land in the roadway. The pilot asked for a fire engine to be moved and for firefighters to vacate the landing zone.

UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: Both ends of Parmalee Road are shut down for traffic control. The trapped patient has been extricated and will be boarded on Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 1:56 p.m.: Fire police are or have opened Parmalee Road.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: Route 19 is reopened. The assignment is back in service.