Head-on collision reported on West Main Street Road, East Pembroke

Video Sponsor

A head-on collision between a pickup truck and car is reported at 2447 W. Main Street Road, East Pembroke. East Pembroke Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.: Mercy Flight is called to the scene. The location is near Ron and Newt's auto repair business.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: One person was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC; the patient was conscious and alert.

UPDATE 1:13 p.m.: A white sedan was eastbound on West Main Street Road when the driver crossed the center line of the roadway and struck a westbound work truck head on. The driver of the sedan was airlifted to ECMC; the driver of the work truck was taken by ground ambulance to UMMC.