Health department seeks help in finding owner of dog who bit pedestrian

Press release:

On Monday, Dec. 24, at approximately 11 p.m. a pedestrian was bitten by a free-roaming dog in the City of Batavia.

The incident occurred along the west sidewalk of Summit Street that is located between Washington Avenue and East Main Street.

The dog is described as possibly being an American Pit Bull Terrier or a breed resembling that, or a mix that has short black fur. The dog is of a medium build and is about knee high in height.

The dog approached from an unknown direction and after the bite occurred it ran off in an unknown direction.

“The purpose in locating the owner of the dog is to make sure the dog is up-to-date on its anti-rabies vaccine,” said Sarah Balduf, Environmental Health director of Genesee and Orleans counties. “If the owner cannot be located, the individual will have to go through unnecessary treatment.”

Anyone with information on the dog and/or dog owner is asked to contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580, ext. 5555.