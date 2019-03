Press release:

HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) funds remain available for clean and tune services for the primary heating equipment of eligible homeowners.

Clean and tune services provide for the cleaning of primary heating equipment, but may also include chimney cleaning, minor repairs, installation of carbon monoxide detectors or programmable thermostats, if needed , to allow for the safe, proper and efficient operation of the heating equipment.

Benefit amounts are based on the actual cost incurred to provide clean and tune services. To qualify, households must not exceed the program’s income guidelines.

Households can apply by contacting Genesee County Department of Social Services at 585-344-2580.